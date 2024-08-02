8 Films About Black Olympians To Get You In A Winning Mood

With the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris officially underway and a number of big wins and crushing losses already in the books, pride in Team USA and our brothers and sisters in the diaspora is running high.

But of course, the enthralling games are not on 24/7 (as much as we may like for them to be)! So for the hours between play, why not check out true-story films and docs about some of the Black athletes who showed up at the games over the decades and made history with their determination and strength.

Here are 8 films that delve into the grit and grind of Black athletes who have performed on the Olympic stage.

Ali – 2001 An up-close portrait of the life and career of the Champ himself, who took home the gold medal in boxing at the 1960 Olympic games in Rome at just 18 years old.

Cool Runnings – 1993 Rooted (somewhat loosely) in fact, the film follows Derice Bannock, a Jamaican sprinter who devises an alternate plan to get to the 1987 Seoul Olympics after he’s eliminated from the 100m qualifier in an unexpected accident. Despite never having even seen snow, he and a few other aspiring athletes form Jamaica’s first bob-sleighing team.

Simone Biles Rising – 2024 In this four-part docuseries, follow Simone Biles’ journey to becoming the most gold-decorated US gymnast of all time after withdrawing from the 2020 Olympic games to maintain her mental health.

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World – 2020 Tommie Smith and John Carlos shocked the Olympic Committee, the fans, and the rest of the world watching when they each raised their fists in Black Power at the 1968 Olypics. Through candid recollections from spectators, officials, and the athletes themselves, this PBS documentary reveals what led to the pivotal moment and why its impact has lasted for generations after.

Venus and Serena – 2012 Take a peek inside the lives of the sisters who hold 4 gold medals between them. In 2011, each sister was facing immense physical challenges – Venus, an autoimmune disorder and Serena, a pulmonary embolism that threatened her life. Watch as they grapple past all obstacles back to greatness and GOAT status.

Race – 2016 Battling racism both at home and abroad, Jesse Owens breaks color barriers and shows Nazi Germany and the rest of the world that he is the fastest man alive at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin.

Naomi Osaka – 2021 Naomi Osaka has competed in both Tokyo in 2020 and Paris in 2024. In this three-part docuseries, watch as one of tennis’ top stars, raised to be a Champion, rises to the top of her game in 2019 and simultaneously grapples with blows to her mental and emotional health – ultimately making the toughest, yet best choice for her well-being. NAOMI OSAKA. NAOMI OSAKA in episode 1 of NAOMI OSAKA: LIMITED SERIES. Cr. NETFLIX © 2021