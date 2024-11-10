HomeBeauty

Take A Trip Down Memory Lane With Eve's Most Remarkable Hair Moments

Talk about a hair EVE-olution.
By ESSENCE Beauty Editors

We have a “fetish” for the blonde diva, Eve’s, evolving dos’. Today the inspirational entertainer turns 46 years young, so we’re celebrating some of her most memorable looks. From short to long and everything in between, see how this hair hopper always keeps her hair on the pulse.

Eve burst onto the scene as the Ruff Ryders’ First Lady in 1999. The attention-seeking star kept all eyes on her with electric hair colors that definitely got fans to notice. In 2000, fire engine red hair– which popped brilliantly against her brown skin– was her thing.

In 2001, Eve instantly became an artist to watch when she collaborated with Gwen Stefani on the hit single “Let Me Blow Ya Mind.” That same year, the don diva turned head with a pink, sharp blunt bang at the MTV Music Awards held in New York City. But she isn’t only about the short cuts, either. She made room for long, blonde tresses in 2003 with curly braids, and the following year, honey-dipped bangs.

As for 2007? You could count on Eve having bobs of all shapes and sizes. She stole the spotlight during an appearance on MTV’s TRL with a sassy, angled one, before shaping it into a mohawk in 2008.

And speaking of bobs, more recently, Eve threw up a peace sign in a platinum bob no one can compete with. She complemented her look with a neutral-toned beat and black nail polish. A subtle reminder that she’s forever that girl.