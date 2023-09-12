Darrel Hunter

New York Fashion Week is almost over. Day four was a full schedule with shows like LaQuan Smith, Sammy B, and Tory Burch. Show goers were decked out in looks that were both parts comfortable and stylish. As the busy week is coming to a close, most attendees are opting for comfort above all else. Outfits featuring pieces like wide leg jeans, classic white T-shirts, and flowing skirts filled the New York streets. Some show goers wore vibrant hues for day four, standing out from the crowd in fluffy pink dresses or ombre gowns.

Even when staying comfy, the ‘fits still had dimension. Even looks that would be leaning more towards casual still had an elevated elements to them. For instance, a ‘fit with a pair of cargo pants was dressed up with sheer long sleeve black top and a black shoulder bag, giving it a model-off-duty vibe. There are still a few more days left to the NYFW calendar so, be on the lookout for more street style looks shot by fashion photographer Darrel Hunter.

01 Essence Street Style NYFW Spring Summer ’24 — Day 4

