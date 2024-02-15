Essence Street Style NYFW Fall Winter ‘24 — Day 6

Day six of New York Fashion Week has officially wrapped. Presentations taking place amid freezing temperatures yesterday had fashion lovers outside in the cold for the sake of catching a glimpse of forthcoming trends at shows. Smartly dressed showgoers wore pieces that were noticeable but also indicative of their dedication to self-expression. Throughout the day, outside of shows like Thom Browne and Frederick Anderson, these guests were captured by photographer, Seleen Saleh.
Fur coats, of course, made it back into the spotlight. One guest wore a cream fuzzy coat paired with a brown Skims-like top and washed blue jeans. Fashion director Rajni Jacques wore a leopard print fur coat and paired it with blue jeans, a V-neck top, and black loafers, accessorized with a black tote bag. Influencer Jeneé Naylor wore a fur jacket over a monochromatic muted yellow look that consisted of a sweater and skirt. She accessorized with a yellow handbag.
Other attendees went with looks inspired by a particular love-centric holiday like editor Naomi Elizée who wore a pink fur coat in honor of Valentine’s day. She paired it with a red crossbody bag, black faded jeans, and a pair of white Tabi boots. Another guest wore a pink coat over a printed sweater and navy slacks while adding a printed knit hat and blue woven bag.
Minimalistic outfits also hit the streets. One particularly stylish fashion lover wore a cream coat with a double-breasted closure and a belt with a red handbag and red boots. Elsewhere, stylist Becky Akinyode added some flair to a black and white outfit with a sheer pair of pants skillfully styled with a black crewneck and a black coat with exaggerated shoulders.
Keep scrolling to see the looks from day six of New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2024 season.