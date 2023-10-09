The Best Looks At D-Nice's Club Quarantine Live

D-Nice’s Club Quarantine Live residency at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. has been having a dynamic run. Earlier this year it was announced that the DJ and philanthropist would return to the historic venue for a three-day celebration–what ensued was a fitting gathering centering on community and music. On Saturday, for the second day of the scheduled programming, D-Nice headlined a black-tie affair including performances by MC Lyte, Kem, Camp Lo, Muni Long, and more.

For the momentous occasion, some guests were dressed in eccentric gowns and standard tuxedos. Others opted for comfort: leather separates and bold jackets. Tisha Campbell was spotted in a black lengthy dress while CNN correspondent Abby Phillip donned a striking blush pink silk dress. Additional attendees experimented with tulle, one guest showed up in a gorgeous yellow silk gown, and next to her, another guest wore a sleek black tuxedo.

Keep scrolling to see the best street style looks from D-Nice’s Club Quarantine Live.

