Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Tisha Campbell has been divorced for a couple of years now, but in the time that has passed since, she’s decided to drop ex-husband Duane Martin’s last name (she’s gone by Tisha Campbell-Martin for years). She recently took a trip to the social security office where she reclaimed her maiden name.

In an Instagram post, the 53-year-old actress said, “Okay, I just got my divorce decree. I know that took forever,” she said. “And I just went to the social security office and I changed my name back to Tisha Campbell—on my dad’s birthday nonetheless!”

Campbell then officially re-introduced herself saying, “I’m Tisha Campbell. Hello…Nice to meet you!”

In the video caption, Campbell shared a sweet message about her dad.

“Nothing else to say.🕊🕊🕊🕊My dad just saw this post and said, ‘My baby girl is back. Best birthday gift EVER.’ Awww dad! BTW Hey #instagram Can you to help me out and change my name pleaseeeee 🙏🏼”

The actress was married to Duane Martin for almost 20 years until she filed for divorce in 2018. Two years later in 2020, the former couple’s divorce was finalized. Campbell and Martin share two sons together, Xen, 20, and Ezekiel, 12. The exes share joint custody of their youngest child.

Marriage doesn’t always end in forever, but it can end in a more peaceful future for both parties. We are glad to see Campbell in such good spirits and taking steps to honor her father, and herself, in a way that is special to her.