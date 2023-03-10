Home · Fashion

ESSENCE 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Red Carpet Highlights

ESSENCE loves celebrating Black Women, and this Women's History Month marks the 16th Annual celebration of Black Women in Hollywood who are opening doors for others and making history. 
ESSENCE 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Red Carpet Highlights

This year’s Annual Black Women in Hollywood red carpet was full of glam to the highest degree. Over the past 16 years, ESSENCE has been celebrating Black women who deserve recognition for paving their own way throughout the industry that is the Hollywood business. The ceremony was held in Los Angeles, where the Hollywood sign resides. Black excellence graced the red carpet from actors, emerging and established, that were there to support and uplift the women in their lives that are succeeding and defining success in their own way. There are so many opportunities barred from Black women in this industry, so to jump through those hoops is an immense accomplishment that shouldn’t go unnoticed.

While the Oscars may be this weekend and award season has been in full effect, the ESSENCE 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards is one of the ceremonies we look forward to the most.

Take a look below at some of our favorite looks and favorite people to watch on the big screen.

TOPICS: 