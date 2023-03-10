ESSENCE 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Red Carpet Highlights

This year’s Annual Black Women in Hollywood red carpet was full of glam to the highest degree. Over the past 16 years, ESSENCE has been celebrating Black women who deserve recognition for paving their own way throughout the industry that is the Hollywood business. The ceremony was held in Los Angeles, where the Hollywood sign resides. Black excellence graced the red carpet from actors, emerging and established, that were there to support and uplift the women in their lives that are succeeding and defining success in their own way. There are so many opportunities barred from Black women in this industry, so to jump through those hoops is an immense accomplishment that shouldn’t go unnoticed.

While the Oscars may be this weekend and award season has been in full effect, the ESSENCE 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards is one of the ceremonies we look forward to the most.

Take a look below at some of our favorite looks and favorite people to watch on the big screen.

Kandi Burruss LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Kandi Burruss attends the Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

Shavone Charles LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Shavone Charles attends Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Storm Reid US actress Storm Reid arrives for the 16th Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza, in Los Angeles, California, on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Caroline A. Wanga LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Caroline A. Wanga, CEO of ESSENCE attends Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

Meagan Good LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Meagan Good attends Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

Daniel Kaluuya LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Daniel Kaluuya attends Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

Yara Shahidi LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Yara Shahidi attends Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

Lauren Spencer LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Lauren Spencer attends Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

Amber Riley LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Amber Riley attends Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

Teyana Taylor LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Teyana Taylor attends Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

Indya Moore LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Indya Moore attends Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

Naturi Naughton LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Naturi Naughton attends Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

Tia and Tamera Mowry LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry attend Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

Dominique Fishback LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Dominique Fishback attends Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

Shoniqua Shandai LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Shoniqua Shandai attends Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

Quinta Brunson LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Quinta Brunson attends the Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards red carpet at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

Bresha Webb Jones LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Bresha Webb Jones attends the Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

Marsai Martin LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Marsai Martin attends the Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

Jessica Williams LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Jessica Williams attends the Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

Sheryl Lee Ralph LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

Skai Jackson LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Skai Jackson attends the Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

Tia Mowry LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Tia Mowry attends the Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

Laura Harrier LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Guest attends the Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards – Arrivals at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

Loni Love LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Loni Love attends the Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)