Inside The 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon

An insider view of the moments of camaraderie, sisterhood, and Black joy taking place inside the Beverly Wilshire Hotel as ESSENCE honored the Black women making a change in Hollywood
By Rivea Ruff

The 16th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon took place on March 9, drawing Hollywood’s best and brightest Black professionals to Beverly Hills for a celebratory afternoon honoring the Black women who have shaken up the industry over the past year.

This year’s honorees included Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Freeform and Onyx Collective Exec Tara Duncan, and actresses Danielle Deadwyler and Dominique Thorne, presented by Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, Yara Shahidi, Chinonye Chukwu, and Ryan Coogler with Daniel Kaluuya respectively.

The crowd was also treated to a private, stripped-down performance by Chlöe, hitting the stage for a powerhouse vocal performance.

Besides the star-studded stage, the room was filled with Black excellence in entertainment at each of its tables, including star sightings like Marsai Martin, Teyana Taylor, Ruth E. Carter, and Tia and Tamera Mowry, to name a select few.

Take an insider look at the red carpet, backstage, and in-luncheon encounters that punctuated an afternoon of black excellence.

