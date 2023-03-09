Inside The 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon

The 16th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon took place on March 9, drawing Hollywood’s best and brightest Black professionals to Beverly Hills for a celebratory afternoon honoring the Black women who have shaken up the industry over the past year.
This year’s honorees included Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Freeform and Onyx Collective Exec Tara Duncan, and actresses Danielle Deadwyler and Dominique Thorne, presented by Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, Yara Shahidi, Chinonye Chukwu, and Ryan Coogler with Daniel Kaluuya respectively.
The crowd was also treated to a private, stripped-down performance by Chlöe, hitting the stage for a powerhouse vocal performance.
Besides the star-studded stage, the room was filled with Black excellence in entertainment at each of its tables, including star sightings like Marsai Martin, Teyana Taylor, Ruth E. Carter, and Tia and Tamera Mowry, to name a select few.
Take an insider look at the red carpet, backstage, and in-luncheon encounters that punctuated an afternoon of black excellence.
Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry-Housley
Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry-Housley
Larenz Tate, Adrian Holmes
Larenz Tate, Adrian Holmes
16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon
16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon - Honorees featured on large covers of ESSENCE
Daniel Kaluuya speaks onstage
Marsai Martin, Kandi Buruss
Marsai Martin, Kandi Buruss
Teyana Taylor, Lena Waithe
Teyana Taylor, Lena Waithe
Holly Robinson Peete, Vanessa Bell Calloway, and Gina Prince-Bythewood
Holly Robinson Peete, Vanessa Bell Calloway, and Gina Prince-Bythewood
Yara Shahidi speaks onstage
Emayatzy Corinealdi, Patina Miller
KiKi Layne, Dominique Thorne
Ryan Destiny, Keith Powers
Ryan Destiny, Keith Powers
Victoria Rowell, Mona Scott-Young, Sidra Smith, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tressa Azarel Smallwood, and Yandy Smith-Harris
Victoria Rowell, Mona Scott-Young, Sidra Smith, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tressa Azarel Smallwood, and Yandy Smith-Harris
Quinta Brunson, Naturi Naughton, and Dominique Thorne
Quinta Brunson, Naturi Naughton, and Dominique Thorne
Chlöe performs onstage
Chlöe performs onstage
Elise Neal, Vivica A. Fox, Claudia Jordan
Elise Neal, Vivica A. Fox, and Claudia Jordan
Amber Riley, Mona Scott-Young
Amber Riley, Mona Scott-Young
Dominique Thorne, Ryan Coogler
Dominique Thorne, Ryan Coogler
Daniel Kaluyya, Ruth E. Carter
Daniel Kaluuya, Ruth E. Carter
Quinta Brunson speaks onstage
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson
Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts an award from Quinta Brunson onstage
Chinonye Chukwu speaks onstage
Ryan Coogler, Daniel Kaluyya
Ryan Coogler, Daniel Kaluuya
Host Boris Kodjoe speaks onstage
Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph
Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph
Kellee Stewart, Niecy Nash-Betts
Kellee Stewart, Niecy Nash-Betts
and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
Viola Davis, Chloe Bailey
Viola Davis, Chlöe