Drew Sidora And Ralph Pittman Divorcing After Nearly 9 Years Of Marriage

It looks like Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Drew Sidora and husband Ralph Pittman are calling it quits.

PEOPLE got their hands on documents filed by Pittman on Monday, as he was the one who sought a petition for divorce. He claimed that their separation date was just Feb. 23 and he noted that there “is no chance or hope of reconciliation” for the pair.

The couple wed in 2014, welcoming son Machai in 2015 and daughter Aniya in 2018. Sidora also has a son named Josiah from a previous relationship that Pittman was at one point, considering legally adopting.

A lot of the couple’s marital issues, or at least from the last years of their relationship, played out on RHOA. That includes Ralph leaving home for a three-day trip to Tampa without communicating with his wife, an inappropriate text message with his assistant, who was later fired, and their inability to communicate in a healthy way.

ESSENCE spoke with the couple back in July 2022 as the last RHOA season was concluding. During that conversation, she opened up about why she stayed with him despite all of the rumblings from her co-stars and fans who felt Pittman wasn’t the best partner for her and constantly gaslit the singer and actress.

“I think people don’t get to see the layers of our marriage and who we are fully. Especially Ralph, people might watch it and say, ‘Well, why is she married to someone like this?” she told us at the time. “But you don’t see the other sides of him. He’s an incredible father. He is very affectionate. He will give the shirt off of his back to someone. He’s extremely giving, extremely caring, God fearing.”

She continued, “I hope, as people continue to watch and we are on, that people will learn a lot more about us and see the other side. We laugh, we joke, we’ve got chemistry.”

She also didn’t blame being on the show for the struggles she and Pittman were having. She told us that she felt being on the series was to their benefit.

“It’s caused us to face issues and held us accountable to really get into counseling and really do the work because…you don’t want to keep showing up in the world like this,” she said. “I actually find it therapeutic at times. Even the relationship between my mom and Ralph, they’ve worked through a lot of their issues because of the show. And I think we’re able to have a lot of tough conversations on camera that we may not have had, so I’m thankful for the opportunity. And I think it’s been overall great, especially for our family, which is most important to me.”

Sidora has not publicly addressed Pittman’s filing, or had her legal representatives file a response. But we are thinking of her during this time.

See photos of the couple during happier times below.

01 The Pittmans at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Ralph Pittman and Drew Sidora arrive at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

02 The Couple At The “Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story” Screening in Atlanta in 2022 ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 17: Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman attend the TV One Atlanta screening of “Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story” at Regal Atlantic Station on August 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One)

03 Husband and Wife at Lifetime’s “Line Sisters” Atlanta Screening in 2022 ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 10: Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman attend the Atlanta screening of Lifetime’s “Line Sisters” at IPIC Theaters at Colony Square on February 10, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

04 The Pair Visit Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen In 2022 WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 19127 — Pictured: (l-r) Drew Sidora, Ralph Pittman — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)