81 Of Diana Ross' Most Iconic Beauty Moments

In addition to changing the game musically, we all know Diana Ross is a beauty icon, too. “I wanted to create beauty in beautiful things and all of that has come true,” she once told ESSENCE.

Before embarking on a stellar music career, the Queen of Motown enrolled in cosmetology school as a teenager, jeujing up clients before eventually becoming our muse. Her ’60s clumped lashes and coiffed hair, for example, are still highly referenced today. (Think: Marc Jacobs dedication to her in his anniversary show as well as House of Aama’s NYFW show last month). Since then, she’s continued to churn out timeless yet era-defining beauty looks.

Flipping back to the 1960s, Ross’ bouffant wig was never not teased or set. From 1964 portrait sessions to The Supremes publicity stills in ‘66, the singer’s shapely ‘do often delicately framed her wispy lashes. Into the ‘70s and ‘80s, she began to pair windswept blow outs– which she wore in 1975 to a party in New York– with glazed red lips to outline her joyful smile.

In ’90s, a photo of her in pigmented pinks, next to Thierry Mugler, still catches our eye. Three years later, she attended his fashion show in violet eyeshadow cut with a dark crease and a glazed brown lip. And, not even a decade later, she made history at her gravity-defying Super Bowl 30 half-time performance. Her matte red lip and sheer pink looks paired with her signature voluminous locks (cue her Renaissance World Tour moment) will forever go down in history.

Below, be inspired by the Aries queen’s most iconic beauty looks in honor of her birthday today.

01 01 Diana Ross INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Beyoncé and Diana Ross perform onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

02 02 Diana Ross GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 26: Diana Ross performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. The 50th anniversary of Glastonbury’s inaugural event in 1970 was postponed twice after two cancelled events, in 2020 and 2021, due to the Covid pandemic. The festival, founded by farmer Michael Eavis, is the largest greenfield music and performing arts festival in the world. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

03 03 Diana Ross Outtake; Diana Ross attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s annual Gala to celebrate the “Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years” exhibition on April 24, 2001 in New York…Article title: “Eye: Union Jackie” (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

04 04 Diana Ross BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Diana Ross attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic)

05 05 Diana Ross BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 24: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Diana Ross (L) and Tracee Ellis Ross attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF19/WireImage)

06 06 Diana Ross LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Alicia Keys (L) and Diana Ross with the GRAMMY Charities Signings during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

07 07 Diana Ross LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 19: Diana Ross poses at the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

08 08 Diana Ross LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 19: Diana Ross performs onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards held at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

09 09 Diana Ross DIANA ROSS CELEBRATES 30 YEARS IN THE BUSINESS IN LONDON (Photo by Sion Touhig/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

10 10 Diana Ross (GERMANY OUT) Ross, Diana *26.03.1944-Saengerin, Soul, USAAufritt bei der DeutschenFilmpreisverleihung in Berlin – Tempelhof (Photo by Purschke/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

11 11 Diana Ross LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 23: Diana Ross attends the 42nd Annual American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

12 12 Diana Ross TEMPE, AZ – JANUARY 28: Diana Ross preforms during haft time of Super Bowl XXX between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 28, 1996 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

13 13 Diana Ross Diana Ross during “Collateral” Los Angeles Premiere – Red Carpet at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

14 14 Diana Ross Diana Ross during Diana Ross Receives the Grand Medal of Vermeil from the City of Paris at Hotel de Ville in Paris. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

15 15 Diana Ross LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Singer Diana Ross poses in the Media Center during the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

16 16 Diana Ross Musicians Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson attending “Friar’s Club Tribute To Diana Ross” on June 2, 1990 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City, New York.

17 17 Diana Ross Diana Ross during “29th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards” at Sheraton New York Towers in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

18 18 Diana Ross Diana Ross during “The Cookout” Miami Premiere at Delano Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida, United States. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage for Lions Gate Films)

19 19 Diana Ross Diana Ross during The 20th Annual CFDA American Fashion Awards at Avery Fisher Hall – Lincoln Center in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

20 20 Diana Ross Diana Ross during Jazz At Lincoln Center’s Annual Fall Gala at Lincoln Center in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Shane Gritzinger/FilmMagic)

21 21 Diana Ross WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 05: Diana Ross arrives at the 33rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center Hall of States on December 5, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage)

22 22 Diana Ross Diana Ross during Grand Opening of The Motown Cafe at The Motown Cafe in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

23 23 Diana Ross ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS – OCTOBER 18: Diana Ross performs on stage at Gelredome on October 18, 2009 in Arnhem, Netherlands. (Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns)

24 24 Diana Ross ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS – OCTOBER 16: Diana Ross performs live during Symphonica in Rosso at the Gelredome on October 16, 2009 in Arnhem, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Venema/WireImage)

25 25 Diana Ross LAS VEGAS – JANUARY 09: Diana Ross performs at the 2009 CES – Monster Retailer Awards at the Paris Hotel on January 9, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

26 26 Diana Ross Diana Ross (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

27 27 Diana Ross NEW YORK – OCTOBER 27: Singer Diana Ross arrives to the Tiffany & Co. Launch of The 2008 Blue Book Collection at The Museum of Natural History on October 27, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

28 28 Diana Ross Diana Ross (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic)

29 29 Diana Ross SANTA MONICA, CA – MARCH 19: Singer Diana Ross performs onstage at the 2006 TV Land Awards at the Barker Hangar on March 19, 2006 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

30 30 Diana Ross 1/7/96. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA. DIANA ROSS AND RU PAUL THE MALE DRAG QUEEN WHO HELPED HER WITH HER MUSIC VIDEO

31 31 Diana Ross Diana Ross as fashion model ‘Mahogany’ in fur coat from the 1975 movie. (Photo by Screen Archives/Getty Images)

32 32 Diana Ross Diana Ross as fashion model ‘Mahogany’ 1975. (Photo by Screen Archives/Getty Images)

33 33 Diana Ross American singer and actress Diana Ross attends an event in New York, New York, circa 1980. (Photo by Oscar Abolafia/TPLP/Getty Images)

34 34 Diana Ross Betty Friedan and Diana Ross at Bendel’s (Photo by Pierre Schermann/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

35 35 Diana Ross Thierry Mugler et Diana Ross lors du défilé Mugler collection printemps-été 91 à Paris en octobre 1990 (Photo by ARNAL/GARCIA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

36 36 Diana Ross Diana Ross attends a party in New York City on March 25, 1975. (Photo by Pierre Schermann/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

37 37 Diana Ross Diana Ross attends a party in New York City on March 25, 1975. (Photo by Pierre Schermann/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

38 38 Diana Ross Diana Ross attends a New Year’s Eve party at Studio 54 in New York City beginning on Dec. 31, 1978, and concluding on Jan. 1, 1979. (Photo by John Bright/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

39 39 Diana Ross LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 01: Singer Diana Ross photographed during a visit to London in 1980 in London, England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

40 40 Diana Ross NEW YORK – CIRCA 1977: Diana Ross performs circa 1977 in New York. (Photo by Images/Getty Images)

41 41 Diana Ross Diana Ross lors d’un diner en mars 1992, Etats-Unis. (Photo by STILLS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

42 42 Diana Ross NEW YORK, NY – CIRCA 1993: Diana Ross attends Thierry Mugler’s fashion show circa 1993 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images)

43 43 Diana Ross American Singer Diana Ross (Photo by Jean Pimentel/Kipa/Sygma via Getty Images)

44 44 Diana Ross LOS ANGELES – JULY 16: Singer Diana Ross poses for a portrait session on July 16, 1975 in Los Angeles. California (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

45 45 Diana Ross LOS ANGELES – 1987: Singer Diana Ross poses for a portrait in 1987 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

46 46 Diana Ross LOS ANGELES – 1984: Singer Diana Ross poses for a portrait in 1984 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

47 47 Diana Ross Diana Ross mostra the statue of the ‘Golden Lion’ (Il Leone D’oro) at the Venice Film Festival, during the award ceremony for the movie ‘Lady Sings the Blues’. Venice, 1972. (Photo by Angelo Deligio/Mondadori via Getty Images)

48 48 Diana Ross Diana Ross (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

49 49 Diana Ross Diana Ross (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

50 50 Diana Ross Diana Ross during 1981 Carousel Ball Benefiting the Childrens Diabetes Foundation in Denver at Carousel Ball in Denver, Colorado, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

51 51 Diana Ross Diana Ross during 11th Annual American Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

52 52 Diana Ross LOS ANGELES – JULY 16: Singer Diana Ross poses for a portrait session on July 16, 1975 in Los Angeles. California (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

53 53 Diana Ross LOS ANGELES – JULY 3: Singer Diana Ross poses for a portrait session on July 3, 1987 in Los Angeles. California (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

54 54 Diana Ross LOS ANGELES – JULY 3: Singer Diana Ross poses for a portrait session on July 3, 1987 in Los Angeles. California (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

55 55 Diana Ross Diana Ross (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

56 56 Diana Ross Diana Ross (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

57 57 Diana Ross Diana Ross (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

58 58 Diana Ross Diana Ross (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

59 59 Diana Ross Singer Diana Ross performing circa 1973. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

60 60 Diana Ross American singer Diana Ross, circa 1975. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

61 61 Diana Ross Diana Ross being interviewed with her daughter Rhonda in the living room of her Beverly Hills home about her first movie role as Billie Holiday in “Lady Sings the Blues;” She is eight months pregnant with Tracee Ellis (Photo by Frank Diernhammer/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

62 62 Diana Ross LONDON – MARCH 18: American actress and lead singer and founding member of Motown’s premier act, The Supremes, Diana Ross in London, England, March 18, 1965. (Photo by Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images)

63 63 Diana Ross Diana Ross of the Supremes pictured at the Press Reception for their latest single ‘Love Child’ . She is in London, with her other Supremes, Mary Wilson and Cindy Birdsong, to promote the song, picture taken 19th November 1968. (Photo by Staff/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

64 64 Diana Ross Low-angle view of American Pop and Rhythm & Blues singer Diana Ross, of the Supremes, as she performs on an unspecified television show, late 1960s. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

65 65 Diana Ross Diana Ross at EMI headquarters for a press call to promote the new Diana Ross & the Supremes album, ‘Love Child’, London, 19th November 1968. (Photo by Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

66 66 Diana Ross Diana Ross with her daughters at a red carpet event; circa 1970; New York. (Photo by Art Zelin/Getty Images)

67 67 Diana Ross Diana Ross in embroidered jacket with fur trim; circa 1970; New York. (Photo by Art Zelin/Getty Images)

68 68 Diana Ross Portrait of The Supremes, circa 1965.

69 69 Diana Ross CANADA – JANUARY 24: The supremes aren’t breaking up; not yet; anyway; but the billing is Diana Ross and the Supremes now; and Miss Ross is doing more and more solos. She’s making a movie by herself; too. So when will it happen? Next week’s run at the O’Keefe Centre in Toronto could turn out to be one of the last public appearances of Diana Ross and the Supremes. (Photo by Barry Philp/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

70 70 Diana Ross Publicity still portrait of American singers Diana Ross and the Supremes, 1966. (Photo by John Kisch Archive/Getty Images)

71 71 Diana Ross NEW YORK CITY – SEPTEMBER 9: Diana Ross attends Diana Ross Opening on September 9, 1970 at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

72 72 Diana Ross The Supremes : Diana Ross (top) with Cindy Birdsong (l) and Mary Wilson (r) 1967-1970 (Photo by Apic/Getty Images)

73 73 Diana Ross UNITED STATES – JANUARY 01: USA Photo of Diana ROSS (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)

74 74 Diana Ross UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 01: Photo of Diana ROSS; posed, studio (Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns)

75 75 Diana Ross UNSPECIFIED – CIRCA 1970: Photo of Diana Ross Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

76 76 UNSPECIFIED – CIRCA 1970: Photo of Diana Ross Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

77 77 UNSPECIFIED – CIRCA 1970: Photo of Diana Ross Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

78 78 UNSPECIFIED – CIRCA 1970: Photo of Diana Ross Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

79 79 NEW YORK – CIRCA 1964: Singer Diana Ross of The Supremes poses for a portrait circa 1964 in New York City, New York. (Photo by James Kriegsmann/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

80 80 American singer Diana Ross, circa 1967. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)