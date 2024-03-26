HomeBeauty

81 Of Diana Ross' Most Iconic Beauty Moments

From coiffed hair to clumped lashes, take a look back at "The Boss'" most iconic beauty looks in honor of her birthday today.
By India Espy-Jones ·

In addition to changing the game musically, we all know Diana Ross is a beauty icon, too. “I wanted to create beauty in beautiful things and all of that has come true,” she once told ESSENCE.

Before embarking on a stellar music career, the Queen of Motown enrolled in cosmetology school as a teenager, jeujing up clients before eventually becoming our muse. Her ’60s clumped lashes and coiffed hair, for example, are still highly referenced today. (Think: Marc Jacobs dedication to her in his anniversary show as well as House of Aama’s NYFW show last month). Since then, she’s continued to churn out timeless yet era-defining beauty looks.

Flipping back to the 1960s, Ross’ bouffant wig was never not teased or set. From 1964 portrait sessions to The Supremes publicity stills in ‘66, the singer’s shapely ‘do often delicately framed her wispy lashes. Into the ‘70s and ‘80s, she began to pair windswept blow outs– which she wore in 1975 to a party in New York– with glazed red lips to outline her joyful smile.

In ’90s, a photo of her in pigmented pinks, next to Thierry Mugler, still catches our eye. Three years later, she attended his fashion show in violet eyeshadow cut with a dark crease and a glazed brown lip. And, not even a decade later, she made history at her gravity-defying Super Bowl 30 half-time performance. Her matte red lip and sheer pink looks paired with her signature voluminous locks (cue her Renaissance World Tour moment) will forever go down in history.

Below, be inspired by the Aries queen’s most iconic beauty looks in honor of her birthday today.

