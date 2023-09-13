See All The Black Love On The Pink Carpet At The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

On Tuesday night (Sept. 12), the MTV Video Music Awards took place. As usual, there were some big performances, plenty of winners, and some fashions that had people talking. In addition to that, there was a lot of love on display. As stars arrived for the show, a number of them came with a date, sharing kisses and holding hands while posing for the cameras. Scroll on down to see who showed up with a significant other (including on their accessories) and packed on the PDA on the pink carpet.

01 Christian Combs and Raven Tracy Before he got on stage to help his father, Diddy, celebrate his Global Icon Award, Christian Combs walked the carpet with his girlfriend, the beautiful Raven Tracy. NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Raven Tracy and King Combs attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

02 Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti Known for traveling the world together, the couple took a break from jet-setting to attend the event in style. NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: YG and Angela Simmons attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

03 Bianca Belair and Montez Ford WWE power couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford showed up and showed out for the VMAs. The married duo complemented one another with their chic emerald green looks. NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Bianca Belair and Montez Ford attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

04 Timbaland and Michelle Dennis Timbaland went for a bright look next to his beautiful date, Michelle Dennis, who opted for all black everything as they enjoyed the night together. NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Timbaland attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

05 Wyclef and Claudinette Jean (With Daughter Angelina Jean) The longtime couple, married 30 years next year, got gussied up to hit the carpet. They brought along their daughter, Angelina, who went for a more sporty, laid-back look. NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Angelina Jean, Wyclef, and Claudinette Jean attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

06 Ashanti Ashanti came alone, but boyfriend Nelly was on her mind — and her purse. She wore a clutch with their photo on it and said that they first exchanged numbers at the VMAs years ago. She believed the bag would be a “cute” way to pay homage to that experience and their love. NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Ashanti attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

07 Metro Boomin and Chelsea Cotton The super producer took to the stage for a big performance, but he also walked the carpet with his girlfriend, Chelsea Cotton. NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Metro Boomin (R) attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

08 Cardi B and Offset You can always expect some heavy PDA from Cardi and Offset. They didn’t disappoint at the VMAs, where he also complemented her look. She wore a gown covered in hair clips, so he wore a few of those same clips in his hair. NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Offset and Cardi B attend the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)