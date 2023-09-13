Home

See All The Black Love On The Pink Carpet At The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

From Cardi and Offset's packing on the PDA to hip-hop icon Roxanne Shante stepping out with her hubby, see who made this year's VMAs date night.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

On Tuesday night (Sept. 12), the MTV Video Music Awards took place. As usual, there were some big performances, plenty of winners, and some fashions that had people talking. In addition to that, there was a lot of love on display. As stars arrived for the show, a number of them came with a date, sharing kisses and holding hands while posing for the cameras. Scroll on down to see who showed up with a significant other (including on their accessories) and packed on the PDA on the pink carpet.

