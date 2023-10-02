See All The Black Celebrity Families And Friends Spotted At Paris Fashion Week

Our hottest celebrities took over the Parisian cobblestone streets to attend the glamorous shows during Paris Fashion Week. From Hollywood to Paris, our favorite Black stars like Taraji P. Henson and Usher sat in the front row at some hottest shows like Marni and Acne Studios. Although starlet friends linked up to attend the Business of Fashion 500 Gala (we’re looking at you, Issa Rae, and Indya Moore), celebrity families like Pharell Williams’ wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their brood were also in attendance. We also spotted the Ross kids, Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross, giving their fans a casual slay during the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show.

Next up, Usher and Erykah Badu were seen donning their colorful ensembles, polka dots included, front row at the Marni show. It was refreshing to see our best-in-Black celebrities, entertainers, and tastemakers commune with each other and look fabulous while doing so. In case you missed it, check out the stylish friends and families who shut down the city of lights.

01 Issa Rae and Indya Moore Issa Rae and Indya Moore attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: Issa Rae and Indya Moore attend the #BoF500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Business of Fashion)

02 Venus Williams and Issa Rae Venus Williams and Issa Rae attend the Chloé Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2023 in Paris, France. PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Venus Williams and Issa Rae attend the Chloé Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

03 Honey Dijon and Taraji P. Henson Honey Dijon and Taraji P. Henson attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France. PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 27: Honey Dijon and Taraji P. Henson attends the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Acne Studio)

04 Kitty Ca$h and Justine Skye Kitty Ca$h, Lolo Zouaï, and Justine Skye attend the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France. PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 27: Kitty Ca$h, Lolo Zouaï, and Justine Skye attend the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Acne Studio)

05 Erykah Badu, Usher and Aya Nakamura Erykah Badu, Usher and Aya Nakamura attend the Marni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France. PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) Erykah Badu, Usher and Aya Nakamura attend the Marni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

06 Pharrell Williams and his family Helen Lasichanh, Rocket Ayer Williams and Pharrell Williams attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2023 in Paris, France. PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) Helen Lasichanh, Rocket Ayer Williams and Pharrell Williams attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

07 Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross attend the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross attend the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)