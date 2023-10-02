Home

See All The Black Celebrity Families And Friends Spotted At Paris Fashion Week

These celebrity families and friends shut down the Parisian streets, from Pharrell Williams and his family to Tracee Ellis Ross and her brother Evan Ross to Issa Rae and Venus Williams.
By Dominique Fluker ·

Our hottest celebrities took over the Parisian cobblestone streets to attend the glamorous shows during Paris Fashion Week. From Hollywood to Paris, our favorite Black stars like Taraji P. Henson and Usher sat in the front row at some hottest shows like Marni and Acne Studios. Although starlet friends linked up to attend the Business of Fashion 500 Gala (we’re looking at you, Issa Rae, and Indya Moore), celebrity families like Pharell Williams’ wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their brood were also in attendance. We also spotted the Ross kids, Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross, giving their fans a casual slay during the  Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show. 

Next up, Usher and Erykah Badu were seen donning their colorful ensembles, polka dots included, front row at the Marni show. It was refreshing to see our best-in-Black celebrities, entertainers, and tastemakers commune with each other and look fabulous while doing so. In case you missed it, check out the stylish friends and families who shut down the city of lights. 

