Remembering The Stars We Lost in 2024

As each passing year brings new memories and milestones, each also unfortunately signals a time to mourn some of our beloved family, friends, and figures.
Among that number are stars of the stage, screen, and airwaves, activists, sports stars, and media personalities, and beyond – notable figures who blaze trails for our people or leave an undeniable impact on our communities.
In this space, we commemorate the lives of those we lost this year. May their lights forever shine as their impact continues to be felt for generations.
The legendary jazz and soul singer passed on January 19, 2024 at the age of 84.
The three-time Tony Award-winner passed away on January 30, at the age of 67. He was noted as the first Scarecrow in Broadway’s original production of The Wiz.
Actor, director, and former gridiron linebacker Carl Weathers transitioned on February 1 at age 76 from heart disease. He is perhaps best known for his role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky Franchise.
The son of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., King passed away after a battle with prostate cancer on January 22. He was 62 years old.
The last surviving original member of the legendary Motowon R&B group, The Spinners, passed away on February 7 at age 85. His death came just a few short months after his group’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The actor, who was the first Black man to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, passed away on March 29. He was 87 years old.