Remembering The Stars We Lost in 2024

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

As each passing year brings new memories and milestones, each also unfortunately signals a time to mourn some of our beloved family, friends, and figures.

Among that number are stars of the stage, screen, and airwaves, activists, sports stars, and media personalities, and beyond – notable figures who blaze trails for our people or leave an undeniable impact on our communities.

In this space, we commemorate the lives of those we lost this year. May their lights forever shine as their impact continues to be felt for generations.

Marlena Shaw The legendary jazz and soul singer passed on January 19, 2024 at the age of 84. UNSPECIFIED – CIRCA 1970: Photo of Marlena Shaw Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Hinton Battle The three-time Tony Award-winner passed away on January 30, at the age of 67. He was noted as the first Scarecrow in Broadway’s original production of The Wiz. NEW YORK, NY – MAY 09: Actor Hinton Battle pose backstage at a press preview at 54 Below on May 9, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Carl Weathers Actor, director, and former gridiron linebacker Carl Weathers transitioned on February 1 at age 76 from heart disease. He is perhaps best known for his role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky Franchise. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 13: Carl Weathers arrives at the premiere of Lucasfilm’s first-ever, live-action series, “The Mandalorian,” at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on November 13, 2019. “The Mandalorian” streams exclusively on Disney+. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Dexter Scott King The son of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., King passed away after a battle with prostate cancer on January 22. He was 62 years old. Dexter Scott King during Salute to Greatness Awards Dinner 20th Anniversary Holiday Observance at King Center in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. (Photo by Moses Robinson/WireImage)

Henry Fambrough The last surviving original member of the legendary Motowon R&B group, The Spinners, passed away on February 7 at age 85. His death came just a few short months after his group’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Henry Fambrough attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage)