Oscar-Winning Actor Louis Gossett Jr. Has Passed Away

The Associated Press confirmed Friday that Louis Gosset Jr., the first Black man to win an Oscar for supporting actor, has died. He was 87 years old.

Gossett passed away in Santa Monica, California Friday morning. No cause of death has been revealed; however, ESSENCE previously reported in 2010 that the actor had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In 1983, Gossett made history as the third Black actor to receive an Oscar nomination in the supporting actor category. His nod came for his powerful portrayal of the Marine drill instructor in the 1982 film, An Officer and a Gentleman, starring Richard Gere and Debra Winger. He secured a Golden Globe for his outstanding performance in the same role.

Prior to becoming a household name, he grew his knack for acting attending New York University on a drama scholarship. Soon after, Gossett was acting on Broadway, and received critical acclaim in 1959 for his role as Travis Younger in Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin In The Sun. He later soared to stardom on Broadway, stepping into the spotlight by taking over the role from Billy Daniels in Golden Boy, alongside Sammy Davis Jr., in 1964.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Special Guest Louis Gossett Jr. attends the screening of ‘A Raisin in the Sun’ at the 2019 TCM 10th Annual Classic Film Festival on April 13, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TCM)

The decorated actor made his debut on the small screen with the debut of the 1977 adaptation of Alex Haley’s book, Roots, working alongside beloved Black stars LeVar Burton and John Amos. Gossett made a string of guest appearances on popular television shows, including Bonanza, The Rockford Files, The Mod Squad, and McCloud. In one of his final roles, he portrayed Mister Johnson in the 2023 remake of The Color Purple.

Following his Oscar win, Gossett battled alcohol and cocaine addiction for years, seeking help through rehab. During his rehabilitation, he was diagnosed with toxic mold syndrome, which he linked to his residence in Malibu. In 2020, he faced another health challenge when he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

His resume includes several Golden Globes, Daytime and Primetime Emmys, SAG, and NAACP Image Awards. Gossett’s family member Neal L. Gossett told AP, “Never mind the awards, never mind the glitz and glamor, the Rolls-Royces and the big houses in Malibu. It’s about the humanity of the people that he stood for,” his cousin said.

He is also survived by his sons Satie, a producer-director from his second marriage, and Sharron.