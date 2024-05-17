Bridal Bliss: Tiffany And Shanti Live Out Their 'Bridgerton' Wedding Fantasy In London

Katie Julia/Netflix © 2024

A New York City fairytale blossomed from a concrete-solid friendship that started in high school for Tiffany and Shanti. Over 10 years ago, before their love story began, Tiffany, 27, and Shanti, 28, were classmates in earth science together.

“Do you have the homework?” A then-teenage Shanti asked Tiffany, who sat near them. “Tiffany was looking me up and down, and I was looking straight at her thinking: I don’t think she is gonna tell me,” Shanti recalls over Zoom.

Tiffany has a different recollection of the moment they met. “Shanti didn’t want help with the homework,” she reveals to me, sitting alongside Shanti. “They wanted to copy the answers.”

The two began building a lighthearted rapport — noticing each other more around school as Shanti played on the basketball team while Tiffany competed in dance. After their paths crossed at one of Tiffany’s dance shows, Shanti realized they were growing quite fond of Tiffany.

“The summer before Shanti went off to college, they wrote on Facebook that they were looking for someone to jog with and I committed,” Tiffany remembers. “We met right at 161 Yankee Stadium and ever since then, we just hung out every day and got to know each other. Shanti was trying to be fake shy [laughs].”

Fast-forward 10 years. Tiffany teaches dance locally in NYC, and Shanti is a basketball coach. They have been engaged for three years. After getting engaged in 2021, the lovers were initially thinking of eloping but agreed to wait for a time when their families could be present to experience the special moment.

“I just feel it is important for us to get married because, for years, same-sex marriage was not legal nor accepted. So it’s only right for us to show off and solidify our love even more,” Tiffany states. And what bigger way to say “I do” than with a Bridgerton bash?

“I was a big fan of the Bridgerton show, and I rewatched the first season for Shanti,” Tiffany recalls of their shared love for the hit Netflix series. “We both fell in love with the characters because we see ourselves in them, and that is when we knew we wanted to get tickets to the Bridgerton Experience when it came to New York.”

The superfans attended The Queen’s Ball Bridgerton Experience in Manhattan in 2023. Tiffany and Shanti were dressed to impress “the ton” (aka, high society) and donned a Regency-inspired gown and suit. They stood out, including through the event’s hashtag, and unbeknownst to them, Tiffany and Shanti caught the attention of Netflix. Shortly after living their mini-Bridgerton fantasy, a contact from the streaming service contacted the couple. They’d been selected to have their dream fairytale wedding at a royal villa in London.

Netflix recreated the world of Bridgerton so that the couple could experience their big day in a magical way that highlighted their love for each other, and of course, for the series. In March, as they prepared to say “I do” in London, cast members were by their side and assisted in making sure Tiffany and Shanti’s big day would be absolutely perfect.

Acclaimed wedding planner Alice Wilkes arranged the royal reception and the grand location for the event. Bridgerton’s on-screen atelier Madame Delacroix (Kathryn Drysdale) took Tiffany and Shanti, separately, to the “modiste” (dressmaker), where Tiffany chose her wedding dress, designed by Lyn Paolo. The couple’s close family members and dearest friends traveled across the pond to see their one-of-a-kind nuptials take place.

“You see Black people being in love, wearing gorgeous outfits, and celebrating the opportunity to be in the middle of these historical and entertainment narratives that drive to keep us front and center,” says Adjoa Andoh, who performs as the illustrious Lady Danbury in the Bridgerton series, about the powerful impact of seeing regal Black characters in love.

A day before the wedding ceremony, Golda Rosheuvel and Andoh shared a lovely afternoon with Tiffany and Shanti. They drank traditional English breakfast tea, learned English meal decorum, and devoured delicious scones.

“I understood the global impact of Bridgerton because people come up to me every day,” Rosheuvel, who plays the poised Queen Charlotte, says. “But witnessing Tiffany and Shanti just then, I wanted to be present, and I am proud of the work that Adjoa and I get to do because you never know how you will touch people.”

On the day of the wedding of the century, Tiffany gracefully walked through the church-sized doors of the Chiswick, wearing a crown that was only suitable for a queen. Shanti, whose eyes were full of tears, wore a dark magenta Regency-inspired Georgian suit. The two met at the altar to honor their love while a symphony playing Alicia Keys’s “I Ain’t Got You” in the background. And, of course, a white horse and carriage were parked outside for them to make their grand exit.

“I hope that people relate to us,” Shanti and Tiffany say in a joint statement. “We just want people to feel loved and know that there is hope out there for everyone. Of course, we want them to see the dresses, the Bridgerton wedding, and our royal style, but we hope we could touch someone like Lady Danbury and Queen Charlotte touched us in a way in their show.”

In this week’s Bridal Bliss, check out the very royal photos from their special day below!

01 01 Extra Special Guests Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury on the series, and Golda Rosheuvel, who is behind Queen Charlotte, spent time with Tiffany and Shanti the day before they tied the knot in London. Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. (L to R) Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel in Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. Cr. Photography by Katie Julia/Netflix © 2024

02 02 The Big Day Begins Tiffany prepares for her one-of-a-kind nuptials. Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. Tiffany Rae in Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. Cr. Photography by Katie Julia/Netflix © 2024

03 03 A Hair Do Shanti’s locs are styled to perfection as she gets ready for her very special day. Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. Shanti Hinton in Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. Cr. Photography by Katie Julia/Netflix © 2024

04 04 A Pretty Pout Shanti adds some personal touches to her makeup as she gets ready to make her Bridgerton fantasy wedding a reality. Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. Tiffany Rae in Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. Cr. Photography by Katie Julia/Netflix © 2024

05 05 The Venue The venue for the wedding and reception was the stunning Chiswick House in London, which dates back to 1729. Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. Cr. Photography by Katie Julia/Netflix © 2024

06 06 Ready to Rock and Roll Shanti looked stylish in a Georgian suit with very cool floral details around the lapel. Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. Shanti Hinton in Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. Cr. Photography by Katie Julia/Netflix © 2024

07 07 A Beautiful Bride Tiffany smizes as her hair and makeup is completed and she’s ready to get dressed and meet Shanti at the altar. Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. Tiffany Rae in Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. Cr. Photography by Katie Julia/Netflix © 2024

08 08 Horse and Carriage It wouldn’t be a Regency era-themed wedding without a proper horse and carriage as the couple’s mode of transportation. Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. Cr. Photography by Katie Julia/Netflix © 2024

09 09 A Cool Close-Up Another shot of Shanti, serving a serious look! Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. Shanti Hinton in Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. Cr. Photography by Katie Julia/Netflix © 2024

10 10 VIP Shanti poses with loved ones, also dressed to the nines, and ready to celebrate. Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. (L to R) Blaise Tucker, Yvonne Murray, Ahmed Dickerson, Charmaine Dickerson, Shanti Hinton, Matthew “Ice” Richards, Tracy Wilkins-Dickerson, Everton “London” Bell-Chambers in Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. Cr. Photography by Katie Julia/Netflix © 2024

11 11 A Kiss to Seal the Deal The longtime couple share a kiss as they make it official! Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. (L to R) Shanti Hinton, Tiffany Rae in Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. Cr. Photography by Katie Julia/Netflix © 2024

12 12 A Fairytale Come True Renowned wedding planner Alice Wilkes brought major beauty to the Chiswick to make sure the day was everything Tiffany and Shanti hoped for and more. Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. (L to R) Tiffany Rae, Shanti Hinton in Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. Cr. Photography by Katie Julia/Netflix © 2024

13 13 The Lovebirds The couple are all smiles after saying “I do” in an unforgettable way. Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. (L to R) Shanti Hinton, Tiffany Rae in Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. Cr. Photography by Katie Julia/Netflix © 2024

14 14 Let Them Eat Cake Tiffany and Shanti joyously cut into a resplendent cake. Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. (L to R) Tiffany Rae, Shanti Hinton in Event of the Season: A Bridgerton Wedding. Cr. Photography by Katie Julia/Netflix © 2024