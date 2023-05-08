WATCH: Alicia Keys Sings “If I Ain’t Got You” With An All-Woman Orchestra

Photo Credit: The Tyler Twins / Netflix

Today, Alicia Keys celebrated the premiere of Netflix’s Queen Charlotte – as well as the 20th anniversary of “If I Ain’t Got You” – by performing a live rendition of her classic hit with an orchestra consisting of over 70 women of color.

The collection of female musicians features renowned artists from all over the world, including countries such as Sweden, Egypt, Germany, France, and more. Together, this group is called Queen Charlotte’s Global Orchestra; led by the first Black female conductor of South Africa. According to Billboard, the performers wore gowns inspired by the Bridgerton era, highlighted by the beautiful melodies that percussionists provided.

“‘If I Ain’t Got You’ re-imagined with this 70-plus piece Global Orchestra made up entirely of women of color is SOOOO crazzzy!” Keys wrote on Instagram. “I had REAL tears in my eyes when we recorded this! How does this song keep doing this? I’m so grateful to you, for loving this like I do!”

Photo Credit: The Tyler Twins / Netflix

“If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestra Version)” will be featured on the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Covers from the Netflix Series) soundtrack alongside instrumental covers from Beyonce, SZA, Whitney Houston, and more. Keys, who just began her Keys to the Summer Tour, also spoke to how important it was to bring this event to the masses.

“The entire idea was quite ambitious,” Keys said to Billboard. “I feel like it’s going to open the minds of many people to realize that women of color belong everywhere and we’ve always been everywhere. It’s magical.”

Take a look at the video of Alicia Keys’ performance with Queen Charlotte’s Global Orchestra below.