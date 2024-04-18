HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Curvy Influencer Rochelle And Michael Johnson Celebrated 15 Years Of Marriage With A Vow Renewal On The Beach

After initially saying "I do" in a church in Arkansas in 2009, the couple renewed their vows in a dreamy celebration in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.
Bridal Bliss: Curvy Influencer Rochelle And Michael Johnson Celebrated 15 Years Of Marriage With A Vow Renewal On The Beach
Courtesy of the Johnsons/Saint Street Studio
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Thinking back to the first time Rochelle and Michael (aka, Ro and Mike) said I do on March 20, 2009, at his father’s church, Full Counsel Metro in North Little Rock, Arkansas, the fashion influencer and lifestyle maven has nothing but great memories. “It was truly a beautiful day,” she recalls to ESSENCE. “We were so young, both of us 22 at the time, and there was so much we didn’t know.”

That included the fact that their bridesmaids probably should have had their hair and makeup professionally done, but those were simpler times. What they did know was that they were meant for each other.

Rochelle and Michael had met a few years prior during their freshman year at Oral Roberts University. In a relationship at the time but always ready to spotlight great fashion, a friendly Rochelle complimented Michael on his “impeccable style.” That would be the beginning of a friendship that, by senior year, turned into much more.

Nine months into their romantic relationship, he proposed, and about five months later, they wed in front of a whopping 500 people. (“That’s not because we actually knew that many people,” Rochelle notes. “Out of pure excitement of the union, the entire church congregation was invited to attend the ceremony.”) The groom was impeccably dressed, as always, and the bride, a true “fashion girlie,” wore a fly Oleg Cassini princess gown “with a pleated satin bodice adorned with lots of poofy tulle.”

It was the perfect day. So how does one top that for a 15th wedding anniversary vow renewal? By saying “I do” again in a destination vow renewal ceremony. The Johnsons did just that in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, inviting friends, family, and, most precious, the couple’s two children, Creed, 7, and Evan, 2, to be a part of the fun.

Bridal Bliss: Curvy Influencer Rochelle And Michael Johnson Celebrated 15 Years Of Marriage With A Vow Renewal On The Beach
Saint Street Studio

“Having my original bridal party there, along with my babies, was a dream come true,” says Rochelle of the event, which took place on March 21, 2024. “Ever since I envisioned a vow renewal, I always pictured having a little girl and a little boy there, and to have my own children present was incredibly heartwarming.”

The event, a dream beach wedding brought to fruition, celebrated long-lasting love. Staying married for 15 years hasn’t been easy, but a shared desire to make it work and genuine love make it all possible for the college sweethearts.

“A teamwork mentality. Doing things together. It’s all about focusing on building together,” says Michael.

Check out the beautiful way the Johnsons celebrated their love story in Mexico, and learn how it all came together in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Planner: Joyce of Dream Weddings Riviera Maya

Venue: Grand Hyatt Playa Del Carmen

Rings: Tacori

Flowers: Blossom Cancún

Makeup: Jaurdane Ivory

Vow Renewal Dress: Pantora Bridal

Reception Dress: Onalaja

Tuxedo: Ndeed Regime

Photo and Videography: Saint Street Studio

TOPICS: 