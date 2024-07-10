Bridal Bliss: Inside Melanie And Andrew’s Magical Miami Wedding

PD Photography

“You never know when you will meet the love of your life,” says Melanie Trotter. She certainly didn’t expect to find her Mr. Right while working at a Saks Fifth Avenue in Philadelphia back in 2012. Her now husband, Andrew (or “Drew” as she affectionately calls him), walked in looking for a new pair of jeans and she helped him out. He walked out with nine pairs — and her number.

“Before he left, he asked if he could take me out to dinner,” Melanie recalls. “We went to dinner and have been together since.” The jeweler, vlogger and studio owner knew she’d found her person when she realized that she wanted to be around Andrew 24/7. “I felt comfortable and at home with him.”

For Andrew, an entrepreneur behind Black Dragon Takeout in Philly, it was pretty clear the day she helped him buy jeans at Saks. “There was no one time that clicked,” he tells ESSENCE. “I always knew.”

More than 10 years, a move to New York City and two daughters later, Andrew decided to pop the question to his longtime love a few days before Valentine’s Day last year, and hoped to do it in front of one of the biggest artists in the world.

“Drew has a friend who is the pianist for Adele at her Vegas residency. His friend reached out to him and asked him if he wanted tickets to the show. Drew said at that moment, he knew he was going to propose at the show,” she says. “Our tickets were supposed to be on the floor, so his plan was to propose in front of Adele when she was walking through the crowd. There was a mishap with the dates of the tickets, so our seats got messed up, which messed up Drew’s original plan.”

But Drew didn’t let that snafu stop him from going through with the proposal. So, he made a few calls, and after the concert, he was still able to pop the question in front of a crowd. He took to the stage at the live music and cocktail lounge The Barbershop (which also houses an actual barbershop!), asked her to come up, and asked for her hand in marriage. She emphatically said yes.

“After the concert, Drew’s friend and the rest of the band met up with us, and we went into this place called The Barbershop. They arranged it where the performer called Drew up on the stage. I was like ‘What is he doing?'” she recalls, laughing. “He got the mic and looked at me and said, ‘Mel, where ya at?’ They helped me on the stage, and he proposed!”

On Feb. 22, 2024, in front of friends, family, and the stunning natural wonders in Miami, the couple officially said, “I do” at the venue Secret Gardens. Making their big day even more meaningful and sweet, Melanie’s 99-year-old grandmother was the officiant. “This was truly one of the most important parts of the day, and I will cherish having her bless our union forever,” she says.

The day was filled with so much love, happy tears, and even a lion (more on that shortly!). It was a day they will never forget. Take a peek inside the experience, and learn more about how it all came together for the Trotters in this week’s Bridal Bliss!

01 01 Melanie and Her Mini-Mes One of the bride’s favorite moments from the day included having her daughters, True and Annie, be the flower girls. PD Photography

02 02 The Groom and His Guys Andrew and his groomsmen struck a clean pose as they prepared for the ceremony. PD Photography

03 03 Here Comes the Bride Melanie’s bridesmaids couldn’t contain their excitement when she stepped out in her strapless gown, with its gorgeous sweetheart neckline. PD Photography

04 04 Dapper Dudes Andrew and his crew joke around, sharing good vibes as they get ready for the festivities to begin. PD Photography

05 05 The Venue The couple tied the knot at Secret Gardens Miami. The beautiful space was decked out with florals from Flower Bee Miami. “I wanted a classy and timeless look for our wedding decor,” Melanie says. PD Photography

06 06 White Wonderland “All of our flowers were white and we had an assortment of beautiful white flowers all around the venue,” the bride shares. PD Photography

07 07 Give The Girls Their Flowers The couple’s daughters made their own grand entrance as the ceremony began, as they were tasked with being adorable flower girls. PD Photography

08 08 A Very Special Officiant “My grandmother is 99 years old and has always been a major part of my life,” Melanie says. “She has taught me so many things, she has helped me in so many ways and she has been there for everyone in my family in more ways than one. She has always been heavily involved in church and always makes sure to pray for and bless anyone she comes across. So once we were engaged and I was trying to think of different vendors we can get, it hit me. I said ‘OMG, Ma (what I call my grandma) can be our officiant!’ To have my 99-year-old grandmother that has always been involved in my life bless our marriage was the biggest blessing ever!” PD Photography

09 09 Love of My Life When asked how they knew they’d found their person in one another, Melanie said it was when she realized she felt at home with Andrew. “I knew I found my person when I wanted to be around him every day,” she says. “After we went on our first few dates, we would spend every day together. We always laughed and had fun together. It was just a natural feeling.” As for Andrew, she had his attention and heart from day one. “I always knew she was my person ever since I met her,” he says. “I liked the way she helped me, took care of things and me, I could always tell her anything and I always trusted her.” PD Photography

10 10 Simba the Lion A lion for the wedding portraits? Why not? Melanie made it happen because a photo shoot with a lion was on her bucket list. Admittedly though, she was a little shook by the king of the jungle being so close. “Drew thought he was Tarzan and was cool as a fan. I was nervous and had mad questions,” she wrote on Instagram. “I didn’t want anyone to talk loud and upset the little guy. It was an experience indeed.” PD Photography

11 11 The Details In addition to showing off a stunning bridal set and some cool white tips on her nails, details of the special day were embedded into fingerless gloves Melanie wore for the reception. Quite creative! PD Photography

12 12 A Family Affair The most important people in the couple’s life surrounded them during the portrait session. PD Photography

13 13 A Time Was Had The bridesmaids, all dressed in black, pulled out their best moves as they celebrated their favorite girl and her love. PD Photography

14 14 Let’s Dance The couple took to the floor with help from sparklers and their many supportive loved ones. PD Photography

15 15 Open Mind, Open Heart For those who might be wondering where their own love is, Melanie says it helps you on your journey to be clear on what you want, and open to what comes your way. “I am not an expert but what I will say is always be open to receive love, meeting new people and establishing new relationships,” she says. “Make sure you know what you are looking for in a partner and ask questions to dig deep and learn if you two align and are on the same page. Remember, not everyone is perfect and you never know when you will meet the love of your life.” PD Photography

16 16 Hopes and Dreams for the Future When it comes to what they’re most excited about as they enter into this new chapter of life as husband and wife, Melanie says, “We are looking forward to creating more beautiful memories with our two daughters, growing our family and businesses, while creating generational wealth for our family.” PD Photography

