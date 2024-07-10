HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Inside Melanie And Andrew's Magical Miami Wedding

The couple, based in New York with their daughters, tied the knot with help from the bride's grandmother and a massive lion named Simba.
PD Photography
“You never know when you will meet the love of your life,” says Melanie Trotter. She certainly didn’t expect to find her Mr. Right while working at a Saks Fifth Avenue in Philadelphia back in 2012. Her now husband, Andrew (or “Drew” as she affectionately calls him), walked in looking for a new pair of jeans and she helped him out. He walked out with nine pairs — and her number.

“Before he left, he asked if he could take me out to dinner,” Melanie recalls. “We went to dinner and have been together since.” The jeweler, vlogger and studio owner knew she’d found her person when she realized that she wanted to be around Andrew 24/7. “I felt comfortable and at home with him.”

For Andrew, an entrepreneur behind Black Dragon Takeout in Philly, it was pretty clear the day she helped him buy jeans at Saks. “There was no one time that clicked,” he tells ESSENCE. “I always knew.”

PD Photography

More than 10 years, a move to New York City and two daughters later, Andrew decided to pop the question to his longtime love a few days before Valentine’s Day last year, and hoped to do it in front of one of the biggest artists in the world.

“Drew has a friend who is the pianist for Adele at her Vegas residency. His friend reached out to him and asked him if he wanted tickets to the show. Drew said at that moment, he knew he was going to propose at the show,” she says. “Our tickets were supposed to be on the floor, so his plan was to propose in front of Adele when she was walking through the crowd. There was a mishap with the dates of the tickets, so our seats got messed up, which messed up Drew’s original plan.”

But Drew didn’t let that snafu stop him from going through with the proposal. So, he made a few calls, and after the concert, he was still able to pop the question in front of a crowd. He took to the stage at the live music and cocktail lounge The Barbershop (which also houses an actual barbershop!), asked her to come up, and asked for her hand in marriage. She emphatically said yes.

“After the concert, Drew’s friend and the rest of the band met up with us, and we went into this place called The Barbershop. They arranged it where the performer called Drew up on the stage. I was like ‘What is he doing?'” she recalls, laughing. “He got the mic and looked at me and said, ‘Mel, where ya at?’ They helped me on the stage, and he proposed!”

On Feb. 22, 2024, in front of friends, family, and the stunning natural wonders in Miami, the couple officially said, “I do” at the venue Secret Gardens. Making their big day even more meaningful and sweet, Melanie’s 99-year-old grandmother was the officiant. “This was truly one of the most important parts of the day, and I will cherish having her bless our union forever,” she says.

The day was filled with so much love, happy tears, and even a lion (more on that shortly!). It was a day they will never forget. Take a peek inside the experience, and learn more about how it all came together for the Trotters in this week’s Bridal Bliss!

Vendors

Wedding Planner: Yazmin A. Osorio
Photographer: Phylicia Duncombe
Videographer: Unleashed Visuals
MUA: Tia Codrington
Hairstylist: Shay Hair Couture
Caterer: Sogno d’Elite Events LLC
Photo Booth: Dipp PhotoBooth
DJ: DonFRESH
Florals: Flower Bee Miami
Venue: Secret Gardens Miami

