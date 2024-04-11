HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: 10 Years After A First Date At Cheesecake Factory, Lola And George Said 'I Do'—Twice—In Front Of 550 Guests

The pair wed in two back-to-back celebrations in one day: A traditional wedding fusing their Nigerian and Guinean cultures, and the customary white wedding.
Bridal Bliss: 10 Years After A First Date At Cheesecake Factory, Lola And George Said 'I Do'—Twice—In Front Of 550 Guests
Jose Camacho
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Don’t knock a date at Cheesecake Factory until you try it.

While social media has had plenty to say about mixing and mingling for romantic purposes at the no-frills but delicious restaurant, that’s where celebrity makeup artist Lola and the man who would be her husband, George, had their first date.

“It lasted about six hours,” Lola tells ESSENCE of their 2013 date. “The restaurant practically kicked us out.”

Bonding over their similarities, it didn’t take long for the two to realize they’d found someone and something truly special. Though the two didn’t go on a date until 2013, when they first met briefly in 2012 at a friend’s graduation party, they felt there was something there.

“When I saw George the year prior, I thought he was very handsome,” she shares. “So the attraction was there from the very beginning. I knew he was my person after our first date by how he spoke about his family, his faith and his appreciation for his culture. Those are three very important factors to me when getting to know a person.”

“Shortly after being formally introduced to Lola [in 2013], I attended an event she was hosting. I needed to see her in person, and when I did that evening, I literally left and went to my cousin and told her, ‘I think I just met my wife, but I didn’t say a word,” George says. “At that time, it was her spirit, her energy. The way it hit me, I was convinced that she was my person. Later in life, it was confirmed that she was my person when I realized that she was fashioned for me by life, her temperament, and her personality.”

So George decided to follow that feeling. In August of 2022, he popped the question at a family cookout at their home, the stars aligning because her parents and sister were coming into town from Nigeria. “The day of the cookout, I received her father’s blessing to move forward,” he says. “The cookout went as planned with everyone enjoying the food and music. However, no one had a clue other than my son, her brother, and now her father.” As he looked for the perfect moment to propose, it started to rain, and everyone had to make their way to the couple’s patio. While there, Lola said a few words of thanks, and at the end, “I got on one knee and proposed–to her shock and surprise,” he says.

Once the shock wore off, the couple planned two celebrations: a traditional ceremony to honor her Nigerian and his Guinean traditions and a white wedding to follow Western customs. The end result, on Nov. 19, 2023, was an unforgettable event in Manassas, Va., filled with love and luxury. While there were more than 500 people present to see it all, the couple say that in the end, their favorite memories of the day involve the moments where all they could see were one another.

“Just like many times before, seeing her walk into the room, I’m reminded of the crown that she is and the favor I’ve been granted to receive the privilege [to be with her],” says George.

“We looked into each other’s eyes and were very intentional about expressing our hearts to one another with our own written vows,” Lola says about her greatest memory of the day, the vow exchange. “In that moment, I was filled with gratitude that God sent me my person…my safe place, my home.”

See photos from the Diolamous’ celebration of love and learn more about the road to their big day in this week’s Bridal Bliss!

Vendors

TOPICS: 