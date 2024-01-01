HomeNews

Wrap It Up: Let 2024 Be The Year We Stop Hearing About These Topics

It's a new year and a new day. Please let these conversations and issues rest.
Wrap It Up: Let 2024 Be The Year We Stop Hearing About These Topics
The Cheesecake Factory logo and sign outside shopping Mall, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
By Malaika Jabali ·

It’s New Year’s Day, marking an opportunity for us to let some conversations go in 2024.

There’s a lot we’re tired of enduring, from the high cost of living, to misogynoir, to the many MANY relationship topics that had everyone in a chokehold in 2023.

It’s almost like we were in a psyop where every other social media conversation revolved around the gender wars. My theory is that people aren’t really this antagonistic towards the opposite sex in real life, but social media just amplified all these conversations for engagement because they know what gets the people going.

The bright side is that maybe we were all more bored and things like fears of a global pandemic weren’t occupying everyone’s time and energy like it had been for the previous three years.

Whatever it is, we hope these conversations and issues could be wrapped up by 11:59 pm on Dec. 31, 2023, we can move on to more pressing concerns, and we can receive our blessings.

TOPICS: 