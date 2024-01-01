Wrap It Up: Let 2024 Be The Year We Stop Hearing About These Topics

It’s New Year’s Day, marking an opportunity for us to let some conversations go in 2024.
There’s a lot we’re tired of enduring, from the high cost of living, to misogynoir, to the many MANY relationship topics that had everyone in a chokehold in 2023.
It’s almost like we were in a psyop where every other social media conversation revolved around the gender wars. My theory is that people aren’t really this antagonistic towards the opposite sex in real life, but social media just amplified all these conversations for engagement because they know what gets the people going.
The bright side is that maybe we were all more bored and things like fears of a global pandemic weren’t occupying everyone’s time and energy like it had been for the previous three years.
Whatever it is, we hope these conversations and issues could be wrapped up by 11:59 pm on Dec. 31, 2023, we can move on to more pressing concerns, and we can receive our blessings.
You know, men talking about men stuff to other men would be cool…if they didn’t spend so much time trying to tear down women. Where are the podcasts on building houses and mentoring kids? Instead we’re subjected to conversations about women and their prime, high value this and high value that.
A lot of these men need to replace the mics with a diary and some friends. I would say therapy, but some of them hijack that just to find fancier ways to articulate their toxicity.
In 2024, free the podcast, and pick up some books.
Want to take your first date to Cheesecake Factory? Do it! You and your potential like coffee? Go on a coffee date! You like fancy restaurants? Find someone to take you! You want a 50/50 relationship? Have it! Prefer a traditional relationship? Do you!
Whatever your standards are, date somebody who matches them. Trying to argue with strangers on the internet about what they should do, when dating is super personal anyway, is pointless, unless your job is based on rage clicks and engagement. Otherwise, stop wasting everybody’s time.
On that note, Black women are tired of trying to defend why they’re worth courtship, respect, and justice. We’re told single Black moms don’t deserve love, single Black women past a certain age are leftovers, Black girls and women should expect the bare minimum, and on and on.
Long story short, we need the misogynoir to end ASAP *Tokyo Toni voice*.
From celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion and Taraji P Henson, to the many everyday Black women who had their children taken away from unjust legal systems and poor maternal healthcare, to Black women simply trying to work and advance in a capitalist society without running themselves ragged, we have all been tested this year.
I long for Black women to have rest and be loved fully or left alone.
Y’all, not everything is caused by a gaslighting neurodivergent narcissist with trauma bonds. Please.
From book bans to lying about the ills of slavery to undoing Affirmative Action, conservatives have been working overtime to make sure schools and other institutions remain whitewashed.
We have to stay “woke” (even though people have tried to malign that too) and support the think tanks, groups, and leaders fighting back. The African American Policy Forum and the Global Black Economic Forum are just a couple working towards a more equitable country.
The cost of living is too d@mn high. We’re paying more, working more, and getting less.
The jobs where most of us could work at forever with a regular degular Bachelor’s and live well are long gone. To afford a nice home in an area we actually want to live in AND save enough for retirement and emergencies with just ONE job seems like a pipe dream for a lot of people. Now, we need a side gig and another hustle to afford a decent quality of life.
I am begging for us to at least get some student loan cancelation, because this is not sustainable.
I had to use the exact quote my homegirl said, because this is beyond facts. No citations or sources anymore, just vibes.
We don’t know where some of these IG accounts come from or how they get their information, but you better believe these “news” posts get liked, shared across Beyoncé’s internet, and re-posted in the group chats.
We used to clown boomers for chain emails and believing everything on Facebook, but suddenly that discretion is all out the window when we see an official-looking IG post and a watermark.
These random IG accounts need more people. Like, staff with actual journalism backgrounds. And we all need to do better.