Wrap It Up: Let 2024 Be The Year We Stop Hearing About These Topics

The Cheesecake Factory logo and sign outside shopping Mall, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

It’s New Year’s Day, marking an opportunity for us to let some conversations go in 2024.

There’s a lot we’re tired of enduring, from the high cost of living, to misogynoir, to the many MANY relationship topics that had everyone in a chokehold in 2023.

It’s almost like we were in a psyop where every other social media conversation revolved around the gender wars. My theory is that people aren’t really this antagonistic towards the opposite sex in real life, but social media just amplified all these conversations for engagement because they know what gets the people going.

The bright side is that maybe we were all more bored and things like fears of a global pandemic weren’t occupying everyone’s time and energy like it had been for the previous three years.

Whatever it is, we hope these conversations and issues could be wrapped up by 11:59 pm on Dec. 31, 2023, we can move on to more pressing concerns, and we can receive our blessings.

01 01 Manosphere podcasts You know, men talking about men stuff to other men would be cool…if they didn’t spend so much time trying to tear down women. Where are the podcasts on building houses and mentoring kids? Instead we’re subjected to conversations about women and their prime, high value this and high value that. A lot of these men need to replace the mics with a diary and some friends. I would say therapy, but some of them hijack that just to find fancier ways to articulate their toxicity. In 2024, free the podcast, and pick up some books. A young blogger with red hair is sitting at a table with a laptop and a microphone in his home studio with a neon light

02 02 Anything about how to date Want to take your first date to Cheesecake Factory? Do it! You and your potential like coffee? Go on a coffee date! You like fancy restaurants? Find someone to take you! You want a 50/50 relationship? Have it! Prefer a traditional relationship? Do you! Whatever your standards are, date somebody who matches them. Trying to argue with strangers on the internet about what they should do, when dating is super personal anyway, is pointless, unless your job is based on rage clicks and engagement. Otherwise, stop wasting everybody’s time. The Cheesecake Factory logo and sign outside shopping Mall, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

03 03 Black women having to defend their worth over and over again On that note, Black women are tired of trying to defend why they’re worth courtship, respect, and justice. We’re told single Black moms don’t deserve love, single Black women past a certain age are leftovers, Black girls and women should expect the bare minimum, and on and on. Long story short, we need the misogynoir to end ASAP *Tokyo Toni voice*. From celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion and Taraji P Henson, to the many everyday Black women who had their children taken away from unjust legal systems and poor maternal healthcare, to Black women simply trying to work and advance in a capitalist society without running themselves ragged, we have all been tested this year. I long for Black women to have rest and be loved fully or left alone. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

04 04 Pop psychology Y’all, not everything is caused by a gaslighting neurodivergent narcissist with trauma bonds. Please. 1980s America – Gas Light Village billboard, Wilton, New York 1983. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

05 05 Conservatives trying to rewrite history and eliminate tools for equity From book bans to lying about the ills of slavery to undoing Affirmative Action, conservatives have been working overtime to make sure schools and other institutions remain whitewashed. We have to stay “woke” (even though people have tried to malign that too) and support the think tanks, groups, and leaders fighting back. The African American Policy Forum and the Global Black Economic Forum are just a couple working towards a more equitable country. Hood River, Oregon. A display of banned books in a bookstore window. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

06 06 High rent, high groceries, high everything The cost of living is too d@mn high. We’re paying more, working more, and getting less. The jobs where most of us could work at forever with a regular degular Bachelor’s and live well are long gone. To afford a nice home in an area we actually want to live in AND save enough for retirement and emergencies with just ONE job seems like a pipe dream for a lot of people. Now, we need a side gig and another hustle to afford a decent quality of life. I am begging for us to at least get some student loan cancelation, because this is not sustainable. MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 12: A “for rent” sign is posted in front of a home on December 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida. According to AAA, the national average for unleaded gas was $3.14 a gallon on December 12, which helped slow the growth of the Consumer Price Index. But the cost of shelter remains high, pushing the entire index up 0.1% between October and November. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)