Bridal Bliss: For Kevin And Syreeta's Nuptials In The South Of France, The Bride Ditched White For 'Something Blue'

When you split your time between three completely different parts of the United States (Los Angeles, New York City and Atlanta), it only makes sense that one would choose to split their wedding celebrations between multiple places, too. That was the case for director J. Kevin Swain (Biography: Bobby Brown) and mental health and wellness practitioner Syreeta Butler, LMFT. The LA-born and bred couple said “I do” in Santa Barbara’s courthouse on June 2, 2023, before following that up with an epic, star-studded celebration in Cote d’Azur, Nice in France on Sept. 23, 2023.

Both events were the epic culmination of a love story that began with the help of Meshell Ndegeocello. The two attended a free performance the artist had at the Standard Hotel in Hollywood in 2016. Their accounts of how they connected are a tad different, but interesting no matter who tells their version.

Syreeta says a mutual friend asked her if she knew Kevin because she was sitting at one of his tables as they waited for the performance. “One, this was a ‘free’ concert, so how can someone claim seats at a free concert? And two, I didn’t know any damn J. Kevin Swain,” she says, laughing.

Kevin’s account? “A newer acquaintance introduced me to his ‘therapist,’ which I thought was a unique Hollywood intro,” he recalls. “I stepped up with an educated conversation and was immediately intrigued.”

After exchanging “pleasantries and business cards,” the two agreed to stay in touch before they parted ways. A few days later, the director with the fly vintage Mustang from 1965 with the pony interior, which Syreeta was drawn to after their first meeting, rang her line and they decided to meet up. “It’s been on and crackin’ 7 years later,” says Kevin.

The two realized they were each other’s person following some major experiences, including through an intense Ayahuasca experience in Costa Rica and early COVID quarantine, when the two actually traveled to more than a dozen countries because flights were so empty and so cheap.

“We had in depth conversation around what we meant to each other and how we wanted to show up in each other’s lives moving forward,” Kevin says. “I also learned during this time that we travel really well together, which is really important for us.”

In addition to that, some significant life changes, which they supported one another through, confirmed their connection.

“To be even more transparent and honest, by the time we traveled to all these countries in 2021 within our relationship, we had been through a lot of things that have separated most people. Loss. Loss of people, money and passion,” he says.

So the natural next step was for Kevin to ask for Syreeta’s hand, doing so at a favorite neighborhood spot in LA in front of a few family and friends, right after he directed the 2022 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood event, and four months after he acquired her engagement ring. The next summer, they wed at the courthouse with loved ones present. A few months later, they tied the knot again in the fall in grand fashion at the Villa Les Auracaria in France. “The vibe was let’s bring Cali love to Nice!” Kevin says.

That they did — along with their friends, including famous folks like Bobby Brown and wife Alicia Etheredge and singer 6lack. See photos from their “California Love” meets Under the Cherry Moon-inspired fête in the South of France (and a few shots of their courthouse celebration, too) in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 Getting Ready The bride doing her own makeup for the courthouse ceremony on June 2, 2023. Courtesy of the subjects

02 02 Ready With the Rings The groom, all smiles before saying “I do.” Courtesy of the subjects

03 03 Jumping the Broom One of the couple’s essentials for celebrating their big day was a customized broom to hop over after exchanging vows. Courtesy of the subjects

04 04 Meet Me at the Altar The duo, seen holding hands during the ceremony outside of the Santa Barbara Courthouse. Courtesy of the subjects

05 05 Ready to Take the Leap A moment between the newlyweds after their ceremony. Courtesy of the subjects

06 06 A Sea of Supporters The couple’s loved ones made their presence known for their first celebration. Courtesy of the subjects

07 07 Mr. and Mrs. One wedding down, one more to go! Courtesy of the subjects

08 08 The Venue in Nice A shot of the second location where the couple tied the knot: the Villa Les Auracaria, in Nice, France. Spicer Studios

09 09 Before the Celebration A look at where the wedding dinner and reception fun would soon take place. Spicer Studios

10 10 Views of France Why Nice? The couple have visited the city, situated on the Mediterranean Sea, a number of times thanks to their good friend and wedding DJ, Daryl Jones, who lives in the South of France. In addition to that, Kevin says, “We are both fans of Prince’s film Under The Cherry Moon, shot in Monaco.” Spicer Studios

11 11 The Something Blue “I happened to click on a website of a third-party seller and saw the dress that I wore for our France wedding and fell in love with it,” says Syreeta of the pricey piece. “I loved the idea of being the ‘something blue,’ instead of having something blue. So, I had the idea to go directly to the designer to see what they were selling it for and of course it was something like 25% cheaper. I immediately fell in love with MATSOUR’I’s designs, the whimsical uniqueness of each look really spoke to me.” MATSOUR’I, a Berlin-based fashion brand by Iona Matsour, is also responsible for the bride’s beautiful courthouse dress. Spicer Studios

12 12 Bling Bling The rock on her hand wasn’t the only jewelry Syreeta rocked on the big day. She showed off a custom diamond and emerald piece on her tooth, made by Devine & Co. for the ceremony and reception. Spicer Studios

13 13 Ruby in Remembrance The couple, and their wedding party, during the ceremony. The bridesmaids, and Kevin, all wore the color ruby red for a special reason. “My grandma passed away in 2018 and she was my favorite person on the planet and I wanted her to be included,” she says. “The theme of our décor was precious stones, Kevin’s birthstone being sapphire, mine emerald and my grandma’s is ruby. To include my grandma’s presence in the wedding, my bridesmaids wore ruby dresses and Kevin wore a ruby tuxedo jacket.” Spicer Studios

14 14 Issa Party In addition to having their favorite people by their side at the altar, Kevin says people came from far and wide to celebrate with them. “We had guests from South Central LA, Gardena, Long Beach, Compton, Inglewood, Baldwin Hills, Ladera Heights, The Valley, San Diego, Atlanta, Harlem, St. Louis, Miami, Boston, Raleigh, London, Seattle and Paris.” Spicer Studios

15 15 A VIP Syreeta, during the reception part of the event, with the legendary Bobby Brown and his wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, who were guests. As mentioned, Brown’s 2022 A&E docuseries was directed by Swain and the couple are good friends with the Browns. The singer’s line of all-natural BBQ sauces and spices, Bobby Brown Foods, were made available to help guests enjoy their meal. The famous couple also had an extra special gift ready for the newlyweds. More on that shortly… Spicer Studios

16 16 Another VIP! Also present for the fun in the South of France was crooner 6lack (pronounced as “black” by the way), with a guest. Spicer Studios

17 17 Favorite Moments The couple said everything from their guests’ reaction to the villa the wedding was at, to those same guests singing Syreeta down the aisle with Stevie Wonder’s “Knocks Me Off My Feet,” were highlights of their wedding day. Another one was what you see here, courtesy of the Browns. “We were gifted a fireworks display that lasted at least 20 minutes over the Cote d’Azur,” says Syreeta. “That was pretty dope.” Spicer Studios

18 18 The Night Time Is the Right Time While the view over the water was certainly a beauty, so is this overhead shot during the post-ceremony fun, had under the couple’s own “Cherry Moon.” Spicer Studios

19 19 A Kiss to Seal the Deal Mr. and Mrs. Swain are ready for the future. “Kevin and I have already done amazing things in our lives independently of each other. Now we get to combine forces and create an even more lasting impact that has and will continue to change the world,” says Syreeta. “We are both changemakers and our legacy is truly to leave this earth better than when we came into it and we will do it with God’s grace and leading with love!” Spicer Studios

Vendors

Photographer: Spicer Studios

Hair: Erinn Courtney

Dress: Iilona Matsour’I of Matsour’I

Grill: Devine & Co

Flowers: Cynthia Krause Priolo

Cake: Melanie Tuz of Mela Patisserie Vivante

Caterer: Chef Cavani

Furnishings: Options

DJ: Darryl Jones