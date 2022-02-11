This May, A&E Network will launch a new Biography and docuseries featuring the Grammy Award-winning R&B legend Bobby Brown.

After a successful stint with New Edition, Brown began an amazing solo career – in which he sold over 12 million records, earned a Top 100 No. 1 hit, and many more chart-topping singles. In “Biography: Bobby Brown” and “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step,” this New York Times best-selling author will chronicle his maturation from his days as a reckless young artist to becoming a responsible husband and father.

“Biography: Bobby Brown” gives an in-depth look at the Boston-born singer’s journey to worldwide stardom, along with the trials and tribulations that come with fame and addiction. The series will also focus on the fallout from his personal struggles with sobriety and the tragic deaths of his two children and first wife, Whitney Houston. This two-night event airs May 30 and May 31 at 8pm ET/PT, and includes interviews with Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Babyface, New Edition’s Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe and Johnny Gill, and more.

The new 12-episode series “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” takes us in to present day for an exclusive look at his life with his family as he focuses on new business ventures, new music as well as the 2022 reunion with New Edition on The Culture Tour. “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” premieres Tuesday, May 31 at 10pm ET/PT.

“Biography: Bobby Brown” and “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” are both produced by Brown Ribbon Entertainment, eOne and Creature Films. Alicia Etheredge-Brown serves as executive producers for Brown Ribbon Entertainment, alongside her husband; with Tara Long, Gennifer Gardiner and Alastair Surprise serving as executive producers for eOne. Mark Ford and Kevin Lopez serve as executive producers for Creature Films. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for A&E Network.

Make sure to check out “Biography: Bobby Brown,” on May 30 and May 31 at 8pm ET/PT and the premiere of “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” on May 31 at 10pm ET/PT with new episodes every Tuesday at 9pm ET/PT, beginning June 7 on A&E.