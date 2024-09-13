Bridal Bliss: Elise And Jason's Wedding Was An Ode To Atlanta

HomeLifestyle

With 98 percent of their vendors Black people from the city and their desire to honor the city, the couple's wedding day was a one-of-a-kind celebration.
Afolabi Sogunro/fotosbyfola.com
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

When Elise’s friend offered to help “set her up” with a man in her circle in 2021, she could have been skeptical and said no. Set-ups, despite people’s best intentions, can sometimes end in a big mess. However, being open-minded is what led her to Jason, a man who would become her husband.

After photos and information were shared, Elise sent the first message, an admittedly awkward text to Jason to say hello. In response, he called her, because there are still men who prefer picking up the phone over texting, and the pair ended up talking for two hours. Lengthy conversations became the norm for them until they finally went on their first date on October 1.

Sparks flew.

“While it wasn’t necessarily ‘love at first sight’ for me. I knew after our first date that I’d found a handsome gentleman who I really enjoyed talking to. I knew he was special and I wanted him in my life,” Elise tells ESSENCE.

“We both were dating with intent, and she definitely was not shy about what she wanted, which is an attractive quality,” Jason shares about a quality that stuck out to him in the early days of their relationship. “It also shows that she appreciates time, as it is, in my opinion, a precious commodity. ”

With his own understanding of the importance of time, Jason didn’t want to waste any either. So, about two years after they first connected, on September 16, 2023, he asked for her hand in marriage. He did so by turning the dessert menu at Aria in Atlanta into a timeline of their love story, which ended with him getting down on one knee and presenting her with a custom two-band marquis diamond ring.

“Immediately after I said yes, there was a roar of cheers and applause and I smiled the rest of the evening under the glow of my beautiful new ring,” she says.

Less than a year later, Elise would be all smiles under a different type of glow. Sparklers surrounded her and Jason on the day they said “I do” inside Atlanta’s Piedmont Room. It was Juneteenth weekend. The entire affair was a celebration not only of their love story, but also of Black culture and the place that Elise had called home for so long.

“Our wedding was an ode to Atlanta and the culture that it exudes,” Elise says. “It’s part of the reason we chose to get married on Juneteenth weekend. We also set out to highlight small Black business owners and artists.” She says 98 percent of their vendors, were Black.

But that’s not all. There was also a Black woman harpist, a presentation from a Black ballerina, the cutest audio guestbook for guests to offer advice and well-wishes, and a reception performance from Q of 112 fame. “The day was full of wonderful, beautiful moments,” Jason says. It really had everything a contemporary bride and groom could want, from the beginning of the day to the very end.

“I loved ending the evening with just us in the ballroom,” Elise says. “All of our guests were outside awaiting our dismissal as we took our final dance to Anthony Hamilton’s ‘The Point of It All,’ surrounded by standing sparklers. It was truly a magical evening.”

You can take a peek at all the beauty and Black love (and Black businesses) the day was filled with and learn more about Elise and Jason’s love story in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Photography: Afolabi Sogunro

Videography: Tony Pombo of Iris Films ATL

Venue: The Piedmont Room

Florals: On Occasions of Atlanta

Custom signage: Design by Faith Co.

Harpist: Lyrika Holmes

Ballerina: Ashley McKoy

Wedding Cake: La’Meeka Edwards

Cigar Station: Honor Cigars

DJ/Photobooth: Exquisite Sounds Entertainment

Reception Gown Designer: Anthony Elle

Groom’s Tuxedos: Miguel Wilson

