Bridal Bliss: Andrea And Ronel's Wedding Was A Full Fête With Masquerade Dancers And West Indian Flags

Ashley Nicole Photography

You know the love is real when a man will travel via plane, train and automobile to meet you at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

Okay, so I’m exaggerating. Ronel didn’t take three different forms of transportation to meet Andrea, a producer, while she was working at our annual festival in 2018, but he did hop on a Greyhound bus from Atlanta to the Crescent City, with no guaranteed chance of finding a hotel, so he could be her extra special passenger. It was all done to help her make the nearly seven-hour drive back to Atlanta so she wouldn’t be exhausted and alone navigating the road.

It was one of many ways that he’d shown her what she meant to him since they’d met at Florida Atlantic University 14 years earlier. Despite their obvious chemistry and growing feelings for one another, they didn’t initially have a lasting love connection and ended up seeing other people.

It wasn’t until life brought them back together in 2016, in the city of Atlanta, where their careers led them, that they realized they needed to give love a shot. Ronel playfully told Andrea “You’re going to be my wife” that year they were reunited, and he made every effort after the fact to make that a reality.

“Ronel possessed a remarkable intentionality in all his actions, a quality that resonated deeply with me,” Andrea tells ESSENCE. “The first year we began dating, as my birthday approached and I found myself without plans, he seamlessly stepped in, orchestrating a romantic evening at a charming Italian restaurant and a night out. Beyond the gestures of romance, our bond matured through candid conversations about life’s complexities. We not only nurtured our romantic connection but also fostered a profound friendship.”

But the gestures were definitely significant. One of them included him making that mad dash to New Orleans at the city’s busiest and most booked time of year.

“In 2018, my friend and co-worker Shari Nycole roped me into working at ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans. Thinking I could handle it all, I drove myself there, only to discover the work hours were as wild as Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras, and I couldn’t imagine making the drive back in one piece. Cue the hero entrance: Ronel to the rescue!” she says. “He told me he was going to take the bus and hopefully find a hotel when he got there…during ESSENCE Fest. I couldn’t help but think, This guy’s either crazy or crazy in love. Needless to say, it was the latter. All that effort to chauffeur me back to ATL. Talk about commitment. At that moment, amidst the miles and the laughter, I was reminded that he was always the one.”

The biggest gesture of all to show his love for Andrea would come through a proposal on Christmas day in 2018, with the help of a box found on her grandmother’s windowsill during what started as a small gathering for Christmas dinner.

“Little did I know, it held the key to something that would change my life forever,” she recalls. “As I reached for the Venus et Fleur box, suddenly, like a scene from a rom-com, my friends and family materialized out of thin air, ready to witness the spectacle. I opened the box to reveal a card bearing those fateful words: ‘Will you marry me?’ Before I could catch my breath, there was Ronel, down on one knee. Making the ugliest crying face ever, I managed to weep out a ‘yes,’ sealing the deal with a kiss.”

Nearly five years later, after a pandemic and making a choice to a wedding plan at their own pace, Andrea and Ronel married on March 17, 2023, at Ashton Gardens in Sugar Hill, Ga. They celebrated their love and their Caribbean background in an unforgettable way—including with the help of masquerade dancers.

“Having all of our favorite people in one room and the camaraderie of it all, seeing our family and friends mingling and making memories, it warmed my heart in a way I can’t put into words,” Andrea says.

In this week’s Bridal Bliss, learn more about how their special day came together and what married life is like a year after jumping the broom.

01 01 The Beautiful Bride Andrea looked stunning in a gown from TK Bridal & Alterations of Atlanta. Ashley Nicole Photography

02 02 The Dapper Groom Ronel strikes a pose ahead of the ceremony. Ashley Nicole Photography

03 03 The Venue The couple said “I do” in Ashton Gardens, a gorgeous venue surrounded by lush greenery. “We found ourselves enamored with the floor-to-ceiling glass chapel—an enchanting blend of indoor comfort and outdoor ambiance,” Andrea says. “It was the epitome of our vision: a setting that captured the allure of the outdoors while mitigating the risks associated with actually being outside.” Ashley Nicole Photography

04 04 Decor “The elegance of our décor and floral arrangements in shades of white, sand, and cream added the perfect touch of sophistication to our day,” says the bride. “Simple yet stunning, just like our love story.” Ashley Nicole Photography

05 05 The Bride’s Entrance Moments with her father brought some of the most heartwarming memories for Andrea. He was, of course, by her side as she met her husband at the altar. On the way there, he offered some great advice: “Take your time.” Not only was it to help her enjoy the moment, but also to keep her “from a potential face-plant.” Ashley Nicole Photography

06 06 Meet Me at the Altar A shot of the couple, their wedding party and guests as the ceremony commenced in the beautiful chapel. Ashley Nicole Photography

07 07 The Vow Exchange “Ronel’s words poured into me like poetry,” Andrea recalls of this magical moment. “Each syllable stirred emotions within me, igniting a symphony of joy and gratitude that resonated to the depths of my being. In that moment, surrounded by our loved ones, I felt like I was floating in a dream, and tears of pure happiness cascaded down my face. I quickly glanced around and I realized there wasn’t a single eye dry in the house.” Ashley Nicole Photography

08 08 Mr. and Mrs. The pair share a kiss as they head back down the aisle as Mr. and Mrs. Charles. Ashley Nicole Photography

09 09 The Wedding Party The Charles were supported by some of their oldest friends on their big day. “Having my ride-or-die squad by my side as I prepped for the big moment was a vibe like no other,” she says. “They swooped in like The Avengers, with my maid of honor even pulling off a superhero move by snatching my phone away to shield me from pre-wedding chaos. I mean, who needs stress when you have 20 years of friendship and cousins who might as well be sisters?” Ashley Nicole Photography

10 10 The Spirit of Carnival The pair brought Carnival to their reception, as they, along with their guests and masquerade dancers, waved flags and danced joyously. “We were determined to infuse our wedding reception with the rich tapestry of our diverse cultures,” says the bride. “With Ronel’s Dominican heritage and my Trinidadian roots on my mother’s side, it was essential to honor our backgrounds in every aspect of the celebration. While my American heritage was ever-present and always is, we wanted to ensure that our Caribbean cultures shone brightly.” Ashley Nicole Photography

11 11 A Second Grand Entrance “We descended a long stairwell, ensuring a graceful descent to the dance floor. But once we reached the bottom, Ronel signaled to the DJ by waving a flag, and the atmosphere erupted into a full-blown fete!” says Andrea, who wore costume wings for that moment in the celebration. Ashley Nicole Photography

12 12 Jump and Wave “With ‘Famalay’ blaring through the speakers, we dove into the midst of our loved ones, who were already in the throes of partying, waving flags procured by my friend Donia just a few days before,” says Andrea. “Together, we danced and jumped through the crowd, weaving between friends and family, all caught up in the infectious energy of the moment.” Ashley Nicole Photography

13 13 Fête Mode “As we reached our wedding party, they too had embraced the Carnival spirit, joining us in full fête mode, jumping and waving their flags with infectious excitement,” she adds. “It was a moment of pure bliss, an unforgettable celebration of love, unity, and the vibrant spirit of Carnival.” Ashley Nicole Photography

14 14 The First Dance The couple lit up the dance floor, literally. Ashley Nicole Photography

15 15 Dance With My Father “Dancing with my father, his smile lighting up the room, transported me back to memories of childhood, dancing on his feet with boundless joy and innocence,” the bride says. “It was a moment where time seemed to stand still, and at our wedding, I briefly found myself once again a carefree child.” Ashley Nicole Photography

16 16 A Sweet Treat “The wedding cake masterpiece my cousin whipped up!” Andrea says when recounting her favorite moments from the day. “Flowers floating in a spiral? It was more than we could have ever dreamed of. Major props to Lavish Cakes!” Ashley Nicole Photography

17 17 Do Your Dance “The music and dancing” were a few of her other favorite parts of the day. “We both wish we could’ve danced more!” Ashley Nicole Photography

18 18 A Year of Love “We’re like a dynamic duo, taking on each day with a blend of fearlessness and a healthy dose of humor. He loves reading and diving into educational podcasts like there’s no tomorrow and sharing them with me. He’s my biggest cheerleader and defender, always believing in me and pushing me to reach for the stars,” says Andrea of doing like with Ronel. “Together, we’re like a never-ending source of inside jokes, turning even the quietest evenings into adventures and memories. After all, what’s better than doing nothing? Doing nothing together, of course! At other times, we find ourselves caught up in ridiculous shenanigans together. He is my partner-in-crime, my endless source of laughter, and my favorite person to navigate the ups and downs of life with and I love him more and more every day.” Ashley Nicole Photography

Vendors

Planning and Design: @ityndaleevents

Photography: @ashleynicolephotosATL

Videography: @solowkee

Hair: @iamcrystalcarter @hairstylinswagg

Dress: @TKbridalatlanta

Makeup: @b_alexisbeauty @sochevon @smiley.jane_

DJ: @exquistitesoundent

Floral Production: Paisley Florals in Atlanta

Venue and Catering: @ashtongardensATL

Costumes: @vikhe_d

Masqueraders: @smiley.jane_ @goldmac77

Cake: Lavish Cakes