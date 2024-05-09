HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Andrea And Ronel's Wedding Was A Full Fête With Masquerade Dancers And West Indian Flags

After meeting as college students, the couple's epic love story culminated in a bash that honored their union and their cultures. 
Bridal Bliss: Andrea And Ronel's Wedding Was A Full Fête With Masquerade Dancers And West Indian Flags
Ashley Nicole Photography
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

You know the love is real when a man will travel via plane, train and automobile to meet you at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

Okay, so I’m exaggerating. Ronel didn’t take three different forms of transportation to meet Andrea, a producer, while she was working at our annual festival in 2018, but he did hop on a Greyhound bus from Atlanta to the Crescent City, with no guaranteed chance of finding a hotel, so he could be her extra special passenger. It was all done to help her make the nearly seven-hour drive back to Atlanta so she wouldn’t be exhausted and alone navigating the road.

It was one of many ways that he’d shown her what she meant to him since they’d met at Florida Atlantic University 14 years earlier. Despite their obvious chemistry and growing feelings for one another, they didn’t initially have a lasting love connection and ended up seeing other people.

It wasn’t until life brought them back together in 2016, in the city of Atlanta, where their careers led them, that they realized they needed to give love a shot. Ronel playfully told Andrea “You’re going to be my wife” that year they were reunited, and he made every effort after the fact to make that a reality.

“Ronel possessed a remarkable intentionality in all his actions, a quality that resonated deeply with me,” Andrea tells ESSENCE. “The first year we began dating, as my birthday approached and I found myself without plans, he seamlessly stepped in, orchestrating a romantic evening at a charming Italian restaurant and a night out. Beyond the gestures of romance, our bond matured through candid conversations about life’s complexities. We not only nurtured our romantic connection but also fostered a profound friendship.”

But the gestures were definitely significant. One of them included him making that mad dash to New Orleans at the city’s busiest and most booked time of year.

“In 2018, my friend and co-worker Shari Nycole roped me into working at ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans. Thinking I could handle it all, I drove myself there, only to discover the work hours were as wild as Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras, and I couldn’t imagine making the drive back in one piece. Cue the hero entrance: Ronel to the rescue!” she says. “He told me he was going to take the bus and hopefully find a hotel when he got there…during ESSENCE Fest. I couldn’t help but think, This guy’s either crazy or crazy in love. Needless to say, it was the latter. All that effort to chauffeur me back to ATL. Talk about commitment. At that moment, amidst the miles and the laughter, I was reminded that he was always the one.”

The biggest gesture of all to show his love for Andrea would come through a proposal on Christmas day in 2018, with the help of a box found on her grandmother’s windowsill during what started as a small gathering for Christmas dinner.

“Little did I know, it held the key to something that would change my life forever,” she recalls. “As I reached for the Venus et Fleur box, suddenly, like a scene from a rom-com, my friends and family materialized out of thin air, ready to witness the spectacle. I opened the box to reveal a card bearing those fateful words: ‘Will you marry me?’ Before I could catch my breath, there was Ronel, down on one knee. Making the ugliest crying face ever, I managed to weep out a ‘yes,’ sealing the deal with a kiss.”

Nearly five years later, after a pandemic and making a choice to a wedding plan at their own pace, Andrea and Ronel married on March 17, 2023, at Ashton Gardens in Sugar Hill, Ga. They celebrated their love and their Caribbean background in an unforgettable way—including with the help of masquerade dancers.

“Having all of our favorite people in one room and the camaraderie of it all, seeing our family and friends mingling and making memories, it warmed my heart in a way I can’t put into words,” Andrea says.

In this week’s Bridal Bliss, learn more about how their special day came together and what married life is like a year after jumping the broom.

Vendors

Planning and Design: @ityndaleevents

Photography: @ashleynicolephotosATL

Videography: @solowkee

Hair: @iamcrystalcarter @hairstylinswagg

Dress: @TKbridalatlanta

Makeup: @b_alexisbeauty @sochevon @smiley.jane_

DJ: @exquistitesoundent

Floral Production: Paisley Florals in Atlanta

Venue and Catering: @ashtongardensATL

Costumes: @vikhe_d

Masqueraders: @smiley.jane_ @goldmac77

Cake: Lavish Cakes

TOPICS: 