These Black Women Are Running For Office To Save Reproductive Rights

When it comes to politics, Black women have always been “at the forefront of change.” In a post- Roe v. Wade world, that’s more true now than ever.

President Barack Obama has publicly acknowledged our import, remarking in a speech how Black women have historically “helped carry this country forward,” even though “we ‘weren’t always given a voice,’ much less celebrated.”

Black woman have marched, we’ve showed up to the polls, and now we’re going on the ballot. After the 50 year right to abortion ended with the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, last summer, we are at “ground zero in the fight over abortion” and reproductive rights.

Since we can’t count on the Supreme Court, protecting the right to abortion is in the hands of legislators. While it is a known fact that Black women are underrepresented in politics, these women are trying to change that. And they’re running for office to save our reproductive rights.

01 U.S. Senate: Angela Alsobrooks (MD) and Lisa Blunt Rochester (DE) In the history of our country, we have only had two Black women Senators, the now Vice-President Kamala Harris who served from 2017-2021 representing California and Carol Mosely Braun from 1993-1998 representing Illinois. Currently, there are no Black women serving in the United States Senate. Alsobrooks is running to be a Senator for the state of Maryland and Rochester is running for Senate in Delaware. UNITED STATES – JULY 24: Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks attends a news conference outside the Addison Road-Seat Pleasant Metro Station to announce “federal funding to support Prince George’s County infrastructure and health needs,” in Capitol Heights, Md., on Monday, July 24, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

02 U.S. House of Representatives: Jahana Hayes (CT), Sabina Matos (RI), Lateefah Simon(CA), Emilia Sykes (OH), and Lauren Underwood (IL) To date, only “0.4% of all members of Congress…have identified as Black women.” Out of the 435 members of Congress, there are only 30 Black women currently in office. Hayes, Matos, Simon, Sykes, and Underwood are running to try and make that number 35. UNITED STATES – APRIL 24: Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., center, 2016 National Teacher of the Year, and Randi Weingarten, right, president of the American Federation of Teachers, attend the Council of Chief State School Officers’ 2023 Teachers of the Year event in the White House Rose Garden on Monday, April 24, 2023. The event was held to honor educators from across the U.S. for their “excellence in teaching and commitment to students’ learning.” (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

03 Mayor: London Breed (San Francisco, CA), Sheila Jackson Lee (Houston, TX), and Vi Lyles (Charlotte, NC) There are currently only 8 Black mayors in the country and only “8% of all mayors in [the] top 100 most populous cities identify as Black women.” Historically, only 23 Black women have been mayor. Breed, Lee, and Lyles are trying to bolster those numbers and get elected at the local level to effect change. HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 28: Sheila Jackson Lee speaks on stage during the Urban League Whitney M. Young Jr. awards gala at George R. Brown Convention Center on July 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)