These Black Women Are Running For Office To Save Reproductive Rights

After Roe v. Wade was overturned last year, abortion has become a key campaign issue.
By Rayna Reid Rayford ·

When it comes to politics, Black women have always been “at the forefront of change.” In a post- Roe v. Wade world, that’s more true now than ever.

President Barack Obama has publicly acknowledged our import, remarking in a speech how Black women have historically “helped carry this country forward,” even though “we ‘weren’t always given a voice,’ much less celebrated.”

Black woman have marched, we’ve showed up to the polls, and now we’re going on the ballot. After the 50 year right to abortion ended with the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, last summer, we are at “ground zero in the fight over abortion” and reproductive rights.

Since we can’t count on the Supreme Court, protecting the right to abortion is in the hands of legislators. While it is a known fact that Black women are underrepresented in politics, these women are trying to change that. And they’re running for office to save our reproductive rights.  

