Black Love Was In The Air At The 16th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

The 16th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon on March 9 at the posh Fairmont Hotel was a beautiful celebration of Hollywood’s brightest Black celebrities and entertainment professionals who have positively impacted the industry throughout the past year and beyond. This year’s honorees included Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Freeform and Onyx Collective Exec Tara Duncan and actresses Danielle Deadwyler and Dominique Thorne.

Outside of the star power, the afternoon was filled with Black love. With lasting couples like Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock-Bythewood, Larenz Tate and wife Tomasina, to star pairings including Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers as well as KJ Smith and Skyh Black, the love was in the air.

Scroll to see all the sweet Black love moments from the Black Women in Hollywood Awards luncheon.

01 Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock-Bythewood Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock-Bythewood have been married for 25 years and their love is still going strong. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock Bythewood attend Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

02 Larenz Tate and Tomasina Parrott Larenz Tate and wife Tomasina Parrott looked blissfully in love on the Black Women in Hollywood Award’s white carpet. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Larenz Tate attends the Essence 16th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

03 Devale and Khadeen Ellis Internet sensations Devale and Khadeen slayed the white carpet in matching powder blue outfits. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Devale Ellis and Khadeen Ellis attend Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

04 Aisha “Pinky” Cole and Derrick Hayes ESSENCE Jan/Feb 2022 cover stars and entrepreneurial couple Aisha “Pinky” Cole and Derrick Hayes graced the carpet. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes attend Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)

05 Kj Smith and Skyh Black One of our favorite soon-to-be-married couples, KJ Smith and Skyh Black, looked deep in love on the carpet and behind the scenes, as Black decided to give Smith her flowers for all of her hard work. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: (L-R) Kj Smith and Skyh Black attends the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)