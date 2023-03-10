Home · Love & Sex

Black Love Was In The Air At The 16th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Black love and excellence were displayed at the star-studded event.
The 16th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon on March 9 at the posh Fairmont Hotel was a beautiful celebration of Hollywood’s brightest Black celebrities and entertainment professionals who have positively impacted the industry throughout the past year and beyond. This year’s honorees included Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Freeform and Onyx Collective Exec Tara Duncan and actresses Danielle Deadwyler and Dominique Thorne

Outside of the star power, the afternoon was filled with Black love. With lasting couples like Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock-Bythewood, Larenz Tate and wife Tomasina, to star pairings including Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers as well as KJ Smith and Skyh Black, the love was in the air. 

Scroll to see all the sweet Black love moments from the Black Women in Hollywood Awards luncheon.

