The Best Street Style Looks From Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Getty Images

During Paris Men’s Fashion Week, the streets were filled with well-dressed showgoers. The substance of style is usually about aesthetics, but these individuals delved into what they are most comfortable in. That included oversized coats to keep them warm in hues like cream and tan and structured military jackets in forest green. One guest opted for an oversized houndstooth coat in white which we’re sure Karl Lagerfeld would have approved.

Sneaker connoisseur and designer Salehe Bembury wore a purple puffer coat paired with a bright yellow bag. The camouflage pants he wore made this an interesting and colorful look. Pusha T kept things monochromatic in a tan sweatsuit which he wore with a matching jacket. It appears that he was also sporting a pair of unreleased Adidas in yellow. Another showgoer, the gallerist Hannah Traore donned a bomber jacket with a paneled skirt and a white shirt underneath.

There also appeared to be a consensus that was notable amid the looks in Paris including the dismissal of skinny jeans. Throughout the last few years, men have been leaving behind slimmer-fitting denim. Many of the individuals decided to wear oversized trousers that fell just above their ankles. This selection for bottoms led to quite a few notable outfits that offered an elevated take on streetwear.

Below you’ll find the best menswear and womenswear looks that we spotted at Paris Fashion Week Men’s Fall/Winter 2024.

01 01 Paris Men’s Fashion Week Street Style Christian Vierig/Getty Images

02 02 Paris Men’s Fashion Week Street Style Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

03 03 Paris Men’s Fashion Week Street Style Christian Vierig/Getty Images

04 04 Paris Men’s Fashion Week Street Style Christian Vierig/Getty Images

05 05 Paris Men’s Fashion Week Street Style Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

06 06 Paris Men’s Fashion Week Street Style Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

07 07 Paris Men’s Fashion Week Street Style Christian Vierig/Getty Images

08 08 Paris Men’s Fashion Week Street Style Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

09 09 Paris Men’s Fashion Week Street Style Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

10 10 Paris Men’s Fashion Week Street Style Christian Vierig/Getty Images

11 11 Paris Men’s Fashion Week Street Style Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

12 12 Paris Men’s Fashion Week Street Style Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

13 13 Paris Men’s Fashion Week Street Style Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

14 14 Paris Men’s Fashion Week Street Style Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

15 15 Paris Men’s Fashion Week Street Style Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

16 16 Paris Men’s Fashion Week Street Style Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

17 17 Paris Men’s Fashion Week Street Style Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

18 18 Paris Men’s Fashion Week Street Style Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

19 19 Paris Men’s Fashion Week Street Style Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images