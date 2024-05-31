HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Muni Long, Normani, Lucky Daye And More

Today’s list also includes the debut country album from Shaboozey titled ‘Where I’ve Been Isn’t Where I’m Going.’
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. As we end the month of May, many of the music industry’s top acts are dropping some amazing content just in time for the summer. From hip-hop and R&B, to the growing genre of Afrobeats, the good folks here at ESSENCE have compiled a list of the top tunes for you to listen to this weekend.

Today, Normani released the upbeat single “Candy Paint.” Also, country music’s newest star Shaboozey dropped Where I’ve Been Isn’t Where I’m Going, Muni Long shares her new song “Make Me Forget,” and Ayra Starr gives the masses her sophomore effort, The Year I Turned 21, three years after the release of her debut album. Our list also includes music from Kehlani, Lucky Daye, Lecrae, and more.

Take a look at today’s roundup of new releases below.

