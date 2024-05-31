Best New Music This Week: Muni Long, Normani, Lucky Daye And More

Happy Friday, folks. As we end the month of May, many of the music industry’s top acts are dropping some amazing content just in time for the summer. From hip-hop and R&B, to the growing genre of Afrobeats, the good folks here at ESSENCE have compiled a list of the top tunes for you to listen to this weekend.

Today, Normani released the upbeat single “Candy Paint.” Also, country music’s newest star Shaboozey dropped Where I’ve Been Isn’t Where I’m Going, Muni Long shares her new song “Make Me Forget,” and Ayra Starr gives the masses her sophomore effort, The Year I Turned 21, three years after the release of her debut album. Our list also includes music from Kehlani, Lucky Daye, Lecrae, and more.

Take a look at today’s roundup of new releases below.

Tink ft. Summer Walker – “Songs About U” The multi-talented Chicago native, who delivers moody and diary-style storytelling, weaves in the drama on her latest single, “Songs About U,” that features the certified platinum singer-songwriter Summer Walker. Listen to it HERE.

Muni Long – "Make Me Forget" On the heels of her Platinum selling viral hit "Made For Me," GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar Muni Long is back with sultry new single "Make Me Forget" out now via Supergiant Records/Def Jam Recordings. LISTEN HERE.

Kehlani – “Next 2 U” Ahead of the forthcoming album, Crash, Kehlani shares “Next 2 U” today. Check it out HERE.

Shaboozey – 'Where I've Been Isn't Where I'm Going' Today, country music's hottest rising act Shaboozey releases his highly anticipated album Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going via EMPIRE. Listen to the expansive, 12-track genre-bending project HERE.

Lecrae – “Still Here” Today, Christian rapper Lecrae drops “Still Here.” Stream the song HERE.

Ayra Starr – ‘The Year I Turned 21’ Afrobeats artist Ayra Starr releases her sophomore effort The Year I Turned 21. Check it out HERE.

Lucky Daye – “Soft” Today, GRAMMY award-winning, genre-bending R&B superstar Lucky Daye releases his new single “Soft” via Keep Cool/RCA Records from his forthcoming album Algorithm due out June 28th. Listen to “Soft” HERE.