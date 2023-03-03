Home · Entertainment

Best New Music This Week: Dreamville Curates Soundtrack For New Film, ‘Creed III’

The 18-song album features J. Cole, Ari Lennox, Big Sean, Kehlani, and more.
Best New Music This Week: Dreamville Curates Soundtrack For New Film, ‘Creed III’
By Okla Jones ·

Last month, Dreamville Records first announced the news that they would executive produce the soundtrack to the third installment of the Creed franchise in collaboration with Proximity Media, Outlier Society, and Frank Brim. In celebration of the film’s premiere today, Creed III: The Soundtrack also dropped, and features from the label’s artists such as J. Cole, Ari Lennox, Cozz, and Bas, alongside musicians like Big Sean, Kehlani, Blxst, WESTSIDE BOOGIE, and others.

The album includes the lead single, JID and Lute’s “Ma Boy,” in addition to “Culture,” “Lay Up,” and EARTHGANG’s “Jack,” which contains a guest appearance from Buddy. Creed III: The Soundtrack comes fresh off the release of the 2023 Dreamville Festival lineup. Again held in North Carolina, this year’s event will take place on April 1 – 2, with a star-studded list of entertainers.

In addition to the movie soundtrack to Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut, today’s list has songs from Tink, Nas, Babyface, and more. Take a look at this week’s roundup of new releases below.

TOPICS: 