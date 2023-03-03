Best New Music This Week: Dreamville Curates Soundtrack For New Film, ‘Creed III’

Last month, Dreamville Records first announced the news that they would executive produce the soundtrack to the third installment of the Creed franchise in collaboration with Proximity Media, Outlier Society, and Frank Brim. In celebration of the film’s premiere today, Creed III: The Soundtrack also dropped, and features from the label’s artists such as J. Cole, Ari Lennox, Cozz, and Bas, alongside musicians like Big Sean, Kehlani, Blxst, WESTSIDE BOOGIE, and others.

The album includes the lead single, JID and Lute’s “Ma Boy,” in addition to “Culture,” “Lay Up,” and EARTHGANG’s “Jack,” which contains a guest appearance from Buddy. Creed III: The Soundtrack comes fresh off the release of the 2023 Dreamville Festival lineup. Again held in North Carolina, this year’s event will take place on April 1 – 2, with a star-studded list of entertainers.

In addition to the movie soundtrack to Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut, today’s list has songs from Tink, Nas, Babyface, and more. Take a look at this week’s roundup of new releases below.

01 Tink – “Save Your Soul” Earlier this week, the multi-talented Tink dropped the official music video for “Save Your Soul” from her recently released album, Thanks 4 Nothing. Watch the visual HERE.

02 Babyface ft. Ari Lennox – “Liquor” Last October, Babyface revealed his highly anticipated Girls Night Out album. Now, the legendary songwriter returns with the latest offering from the album, the official music video for “Liquor,” featuring Dreamville’s Ari Lennox. Check it out HERE.

03 Nas – “30” Today, fans are able to watch a new visual from Nas’ King’s Disease III album, for “30,” which is an ode to the Queensbridge rapper’s longevity in the music industry. Check it out HERE.

04 Masego – ‘Masego’ Today, Masego officially revealed his self-titled Masego album. The 14-track project contains no features, and is a testament to the artist’s unique sound. Listen to it HERE.

05 Joey Bada$$ – “Show Me” The Brooklyn-born emcee released the latest video from his 2000 project, a short film for “Show Me.” The visual is directed by Levi Turner and McCray Sutherlin and features Serayah. Watch it HERE.

06 De La Soul – “3 Feet High and Rising,” “De La Soul is Dead,” “Stakes is High,” and more. Just weeks following the passing of Trugoy the Dove, the hip-hop legends’ albums have finally made it to streaming platforms after years. Listen to their entire catalog HERE. NEW YORK CITY – SEPTEMBER 1993: David Jude Jolicoeur aka Trugoy the Dove aka Dave aka Plug Two (wearing gray), Kevin Mercer aka Posdnuos aka Mercenary aka Plug Wonder Why aka Plug One (wearing black vest) and Vincent Mason aka P.A. Pasemaster Mase aka Maseo aka Plug Three (wearing pattern shirt and shorts) of the hip hop trio De La Soul pose for a portrait outside the Apollo Theater in Harlem in September 1993 in New York City, New York. (Photo by David Corio/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)