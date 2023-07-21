Best New Music This Week: Big Boss Vette, Nas, Khalid And More

Happy Friday, folks. As usual, some catchy tunes have been released throughout the week, and us here at ESSENCE have compiled the perfect list for you to vibe to in the days ahead.

Today, rapidly-rising St. Louis rapper and singer Big Boss Vette shares her anxiously awaited debut EP, RESILIENCE, Nas releases the second installment of his Magic series, and Barbie The Album drops, featuring tracks from Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, The Kid LAROI, and PinkPantheress, in addition to a long list of other artists. Our list also includes music from Jay Rock, Travis Scott, Bas, and more.

Take a listen to today’s roundup of new releases below.

01 Big Boss Vette – ‘Resilience’ Today, rapidly-rising St. Louis rapper and singer Big Boss Vette shares her anxiously awaited debut EP, RESILIENCE viaBeatstaz/Amigo Records/Republic Records. Listen to RESILIENCE—HERE.

02 ‘Barbie the Album’ The soundtrack to the long-awaited Barbie movie is finally here. In addition to the previously released singles by Ice Spice and PinkPantheress, it also features new music from Lizzo, Khalid, and more. Listen to the album HERE.

03 Travis Scott ft. Bad Bunny and The Weeknd – “K-Pop” Travis Scott has shared a new single titled “K-Pop” featuring Bad Bunny and the Weeknd. Stream the song HERE.

04 Nas – ‘Magic 2’ Nas has released the second installment of Magic with producer Hit-Boy. The new album features guest appearances from 50 Cent and 21 Savage. Listen to the album HERE.

05 Bas ft. J. Cole – “Passport Bros” It’s always a great day when Bas and J. Cole get together on a new song. Earlier this week, the two shared a track “Passport Bros.” Watch the video HERE.

06 Jay Rock ft. Latto & Anderson .Paak – “Too Fast (Pull Over)” The Top Dawg Entertainment rapper has now shared a track with Anderson .Paak and Latto, “Too Fast (Pull Over).” Check out the song HERE.

07 Young Thug ft. Drake – “Oh U Went” Young Thug’s Business Is Business track “Oh U Went” featuring Drake, now has a new video. Watch the visual HERE.