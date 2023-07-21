Home

Best New Music This Week: Big Boss Vette, Nas, Khalid And More

Today’s list also includes the release of ‘Barbie the Album,’ which features Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, and Ice Spice, among others.
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. As usual, some catchy tunes have been released throughout the week, and us here at ESSENCE have compiled the perfect list for you to vibe to in the days ahead. 

Today, rapidly-rising St. Louis rapper and singer Big Boss Vette shares her anxiously awaited debut EP, RESILIENCE, Nas releases the second installment of his Magic series, and Barbie The Album drops, featuring tracks from Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, The Kid LAROI, and PinkPantheress, in addition to a long list of other artists. Our list also includes music from Jay Rock, Travis Scott, Bas, and more.

Take a listen to today’s roundup of new releases below.

