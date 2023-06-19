Summer is finally here, and with the new season comes the premiere of some amazing programs, along with the return of your favorite shows and documentaries.

As we round out the end of the month, we see the debut of the second installment of ABC’s The Wonder Years, along with the final few episodes of grown-ish, and two shows from AppleTV+ – Swagger and Hijack. June also brings the release of Secret Invasion on Disney+. The latter stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, and tells the story of The Avengers’ frontman as he attempts to thwart a full scale attack on planet Earth.

In July, Steve Harvey brings his unique brand of comedy back to the national stage with Celebrity Family Feud, and Netflix will unveil Survival of the Thickest, featuring Michelle Buteau. As the summer draws to a close, HBO drops season 2 of Winning Time, and OWN will premiere Time of ESSENCE, which is a celebration of the trailblazing magazine, and will chronicle its 50-year history throughout five one-hour episodes.

To celebrate this new season, take a look at the best Black TV shows to watch this summer.

01 The Wonder Years – June 14 (ABC)

02 Secret Invasion – June 21 (Disney+)

03 Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris – June 22 (E!)

04 Swagger – June 23 (Apple TV+)

05 I’m A Virgo – June 23 (Prime Video)

06 Average Joe – June 26 (BET+)

07 grown-ish – June 28 (Freeform)

08 Hijack – June 28 (Apple TV+)

09 Celebrity Family Feud – July 9 (ABC)

10 Lil Jon Wants To Do What? – July 10 (HGTV)

11 The Afterparty – July 12 (Apple TV+)

12 Survival of the Thickest – July 13 (Netflix)

13 Twisted Metal – July 27 (Peacock)

14 Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: Season 2 – August 6 (HBO)

15 The Upshaws: Part 4 – August 17 (Netflix)

16 Time of Essence – August 18 (OWN)

17 Ahsoka – August 23 (Disney+)