Beautycon Day 1: A Dazzling Start To A Weekend Of Glam And Inspiration

The sun-drenched streets of Los Angeles buzzed with excitement as Beautycon 2023 kicked off its first day. A kaleidoscope of makeup enthusiasts, beauty gurus, and fashionistas descended upon the The Reef, their vibrant outfits and bold cosmetics setting the tone for a weekend all about beauty.

The air was filled with a symphony of chatter, and the occasional gasp of awe as attendees explored booths showcasing the latest beauty products. Influential speakers such as ESSENCE’s own President and CEO Caroline Wanga and Marsai Martin graced the stage for a conversation about Martin’s growing brand Mari, and Content Director Nandi Howard moderated a discussion with Amber Nicole and Veondre Mitchell dubbed ‘My Beauty Diary,’ sharing their insights into the ever-evolving world of beauty. From immersive beauty experiences to inspiring panels, the day was a celebration of self-expression, diversity, and the boundless creativity that defines the beauty industry. Beautycon 2023 had officially begun, promising a weekend of unforgettable moments.

Scroll below for a few snapshots of the first day of Beautycon.

01 Marsai Martin In Conversation With ESSENCE Ventures CEO and President Caroline Wanga Marsai Martin in conversation with ESSENCE Ventures CEO Caroline Wanga

02 ESSENCE Content Director Nandi Howard Moderates ‘My Beauty Diary’ ESSENCE Content Director Nandi Howard

03 ESSENCE Ventures President And CEO Caroline Wanga Hugs Marsai Martin Ahead Of Their Discussion ESSENCE Ventures CEO Caroline Wanga hugs Marsai Martin ahead of their fireside chat.

04 Amber Nicole Sits On ‘My Beauty Diary’ Panel

07 Actress Tia Mowry Discusses What Beauty Means To Her

08 Actress Tia Mowry During ‘Defining Beauty 4U’ Panel

13 Model Shows Off Hair At Beautycon 2023

15 Nandi Howard, Veondre Mitchell, And Amber Nicole During ‘My Beauty Diary’ Panel

Images courtesy Jay B Images