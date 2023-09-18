Beautycon Day 2: A High-Energy End To A Weekend Of Uplifting Conversations

The sun set in Los Angeles on Sunday as the second, and final, day of Beautycon weekend winded to a close. Much like Saturday, day two at The Reef flowed seamlessly– thanks to the day’s host, beauty creator, Nyma Tang. The day came with an energetic musical performance, beauty products from crowd favorite brands and inspiring conversations led by a community of industry experts.

Highlights included the inspiring “Embracing Beauty After Motherhood” panel moderated by longtime beauty creator, Raye Boyce. Later on was a discussion on self-expression– moderated by ESSENCE’s Senior Beauty Editor, Akili King– with Saucy Santana, Evan Mock and Jony Sios. Then, musical artist Rico Nasty shared tips on creating a glam-punk beauty look.

To round out the day was a fireside chat– between Essence Ventures’ CEO & President, Carolina Wanga, and icon Kelly Rowland– on finding self-confidence and keeping comparison at bay. Bia closed out Beautycon with a bang; a highly-anticipated performance that included hit song “Whole Lotta Money.” A fitting, high-energy end to a weekend filled with uplifting conversations and celebrations of diverse beauty.

Scroll below for a few snapshots of the second day of BeautyCon.

01

02

03

04

05

06

07

08

09

10

11