Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The 2024 Emmy Awards

Getty Images

‘Twas another star-studded evening as celebrities crowded for the 75th Emmy Awards to receive trophies for their television performances. From the night’s winners– including The Bear’s Outstanding Supporting Actress Ayo Edibiri and Abbott Elementary’s Outstanding Lead Actress Quinta Brunson– to the emotional speeches, the Emmys were brimming with inspirational stars, and even more inspirational beauty looks.

Leading the evening, award-winning actress Niecy Nash took the stage as passionate tears rolled down beneath her classic, smokey cat eye and onto blush-lifted cheekbones. “Gon’ girl, witcha bad self!” Martin stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold went with unexpected beauty looks. Campbell opted for straight lashes and jet black tresses, while Arnold went with black shadows and sharp blush. Tracee Elliss Ross reminded us that sometimes a classic, red lip is all you need.

Unlike the trending bobbery at the 29th Critics’ Choice Awards, the Emmys hit stars with new hair inspiration. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Alfie Fuller went full coquette with pigtail buns wrapped in light pink ribbon to match with hot pink eyeliner and single bottom lashes. On the other hand, Barbie’s Issa Rae nodded to gold for the night, wrapping her hair in yellow-toned frills to match her rich lipstick.

Below, let ESSENCE’s favorite beauty looks from the night take a well-earned bow.

01 01 Niecy Nash-Betts LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Niecy Nash-Betts, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” poses in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

02 02 Sheryl Lee Ralph Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

03 03 Taraji P. Henson LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Taraji P. Henson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

04 04 Liza Colón-Zayas LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Liza Colón-Zayas attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

05 05 Quinta Brunson LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Quinta Brunson, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for “Abbott Elementary,” poses in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

06 06 Tracee Ellis Ross LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

07 07 Tichina Arnold LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Tichina Arnold attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

08 08 Tisha Campbell LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Tisha Campbell attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

09 09 Issa Rae LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Issa Rae attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

10 10 Ayo Edebiri LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Ayo Edebiri, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for “The Bear,” poses in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

11 11 Nabiyah Be LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Nabiyah Be attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

12 12 Chandra Wilson LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Chandra Wilson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

13 13 Tawny Cypress LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Tawny Cypress attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

14 14 Joy Sunday LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Joy Sunday attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

15 15 Zuri Hall LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Zuri Hall attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

16 16 Laverne Cox LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Laverne Cox attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

17 17 RuPaul LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: RuPaul, winner of Outstanding Reality TV Competition for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” poses in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

18 18 Janelle James LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Janelle James attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

19 19 Dominique Fishback LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Dominique Fishback attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)