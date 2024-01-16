HomeEmmys

Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The 2024 Emmy Awards

The Emmys were brimming with inspirational stars and even more inspirational beauty looks.
By India Espy-Jones ·

‘Twas another star-studded evening as celebrities crowded for the 75th Emmy Awards to receive trophies for their television performances. From the night’s winners– including The Bear’s Outstanding Supporting Actress Ayo Edibiri and Abbott Elementary’s Outstanding Lead Actress Quinta Brunson– to the emotional speeches, the Emmys were brimming with inspirational stars, and even more inspirational beauty looks. 

Leading the evening, award-winning actress Niecy Nash took the stage as passionate tears rolled down beneath her classic, smokey cat eye and onto blush-lifted cheekbones. “Gon’ girl, witcha bad self!” Martin stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold went with unexpected beauty looks. Campbell opted for straight lashes and jet black tresses, while Arnold went with black shadows and sharp blush. Tracee Elliss Ross reminded us that sometimes a classic, red lip is all you need.

Unlike the trending bobbery at the 29th Critics’ Choice Awards, the Emmys hit stars with new hair inspiration. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Alfie Fuller went full coquette with pigtail buns wrapped in light pink ribbon to match with hot pink eyeliner and single bottom lashes. On the other hand, Barbie’s Issa Rae nodded to gold for the night, wrapping her hair in yellow-toned frills to match her rich lipstick. 

Below, let ESSENCE’s favorite beauty looks from the night take a well-earned bow.

