The Fashion Evolution Of R&B Icon Babyface

Getty Images

In recent months, the award-winning artist Babyface has been popping up at fashion presentations. At LaQuan Smith’s last show, the singer and songwriter shared a few eloquent songs–and just nine months ago he attended Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris. Each of these instances speaks to the global reach of the artist, but they also highlight his significance as a mainstay in the music industry. But these isolated incidents also speak to his regal aura and his killer style instincts that have carried him across decades as a fashionable titan within the R&B canon.

His icon status in the R&B industry is undoubtedly tied to his fashion choices. From day one upon the release of his debut album Lovers in 1986, Babyface has been sharply dressed. Tailored blazers and matching trousers in the late ‘90s were what he leaned on–and he pulled them off effortlessly. When the new millennium hit, Edmonds embraced looser fitting garments, but they still were polished. But they arrived in the form of leather jackets, silk button-up shirts and even croc print outerwear pieces.

As the years pressed on, there were also hippie-esque elements that began to appear in his wardrobe. Loose linen shirts, patterned tops, and denim were pivotal to his wardrobe in the mid-’00s to the ‘10s. Blazers remained a mainstay for him, this staple has always served as a signifier of his chic appearance. At the moment, Edmonds is leaning into modern pieces: regal two-piece suits and well-tailored garments. The stylish moments he’s currently serving up are further proof of his long standing power as a fixture in music. They’re also proving that he is also a fashion icon in his own rite.

Keep scrolling to see 20 of his top sartorial moments in honor of his birthday.

01 01 Babyface At A Portrait Session In 1992 Harry Langdon/Getty Images

02 02 Babyface At A LaFace Records Holiday Celebration For Atlanta Families In 1992 Rick Diamond/Getty Images

03 03 Babyface And Toni Braxton During Nominations for 8th Annual Soul Train Music Awards Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

04 04 Daryl Simmons, Babyface and Antonio “L.A.” Reid Win Best R&B Song for “End of the Road” At 35th Grammy Awards In 1993 Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

05 05 Babyface At The 11th Soul Train Music Awards In 1997 SGranitz/WireImage

06 06 Babyface At The 11th Annual Nickelodeon’s Kid’s Choice Awards In 1998 Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

07 07 Babyface During “Fight Club” Premiere In 1999 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

08 08 Babyface At The 20th Anniversary Celebration of BET Chris Weeks/Liaison

09 09 Pharrell Williams and Babyface At 46th Grammy Awards Nominations Lester Cohen/WireImage for NARAS

10 10 Babyface At Alicia Keys’ Pusher’s Ball to Benefit Keep a Child Alive Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

11 11 Babyface At Andre Agassi’s Grand Slam For Children Benefit Concert In 2002 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

12 12 Babyface At The Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Awards Party In 2006 George Pimentel/WireImage for J Records

13 13 Babyface Poses As He Receives His Star Along The Hollywood Wallk of Fame In 2013 Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

14 14 Babyface And Toni Braxton At The Soul Train Awards In 2013 Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BET

15 15 Babyface Performs During The BET Honors In 2016 Kris Connor/BET/Getty Images for BET

16 16 Babyface At The Soul Train Awards In 2019 Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BET

17 17 US-ENTERTAINMENT-STAR-HOLLYWOOD-EDMONDS Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

18 18 Babyface At The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards In 2023 Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

19 19 Babyface At the 66th Grammy Awards In 2024 ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images