The Fashion Evolution Of R&B Icon Babyface

In recent months, the award-winning artist Babyface has been popping up at fashion presentations. At LaQuan Smith’s last show, the singer and songwriter shared a few eloquent songs–and just nine months ago he attended Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris. Each of these instances speaks to the global reach of the artist, but they also highlight his significance as a mainstay in the music industry. But these isolated incidents also speak to his regal aura and his killer style instincts that have carried him across decades as a fashionable titan within the R&B canon.
His icon status in the R&B industry is undoubtedly tied to his fashion choices. From day one upon the release of his debut album Lovers in 1986, Babyface has been sharply dressed. Tailored blazers and matching trousers in the late ‘90s were what he leaned on–and he pulled them off effortlessly. When the new millennium hit, Edmonds embraced looser fitting garments, but they still were polished. But they arrived in the form of leather jackets, silk button-up shirts and even croc print outerwear pieces.
As the years pressed on, there were also hippie-esque elements that began to appear in his wardrobe. Loose linen shirts, patterned tops, and denim were pivotal to his wardrobe in the mid-’00s to the ‘10s. Blazers remained a mainstay for him, this staple has always served as a signifier of his chic appearance. At the moment, Edmonds is leaning into modern pieces: regal two-piece suits and well-tailored garments. The stylish moments he’s currently serving up are further proof of his long standing power as a fixture in music. They’re also proving that he is also a fashion icon in his own rite.
Keep scrolling to see 20 of his top sartorial moments in honor of his birthday.
01
Babyface At A Portrait Session In 1992
Harry Langdon/Getty Images
02
Babyface At A LaFace Records Holiday Celebration For Atlanta Families In 1992
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
03
Babyface And Toni Braxton During Nominations for 8th Annual Soul Train Music Awards
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
04
Daryl Simmons, Babyface and Antonio “L.A.” Reid Win Best R&B Song for “End of the Road” At 35th Grammy Awards In 1993
Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
05
Babyface At The 11th Soul Train Music Awards In 1997
SGranitz/WireImage
06
Babyface At The 11th Annual Nickelodeon’s Kid’s Choice Awards In 1998
Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
07
Babyface During “Fight Club” Premiere In 1999
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
08
Babyface At The 20th Anniversary Celebration of BET
Chris Weeks/Liaison
09
Pharrell Williams and Babyface At 46th Grammy Awards Nominations
Lester Cohen/WireImage for NARAS
10
Babyface At Alicia Keys’ Pusher’s Ball to Benefit Keep a Child Alive
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
11
Babyface At Andre Agassi’s Grand Slam For Children Benefit Concert In 2002
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
12
Babyface At The Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Awards Party In 2006
George Pimentel/WireImage for J Records
13
Babyface Poses As He Receives His Star Along The Hollywood Wallk of Fame In 2013
Frederic J. BROWN / AFP
14
Babyface And Toni Braxton At The Soul Train Awards In 2013
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BET
15
Babyface Performs During The BET Honors In 2016
Kris Connor/BET/Getty Images for BET
16
Babyface At The Soul Train Awards In 2019
Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BET
17
US-ENTERTAINMENT-STAR-HOLLYWOOD-EDMONDS
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
18
Babyface At The 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards In 2023
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
19
Babyface At the 66th Grammy Awards In 2024
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
20
Babyface At The Vanity Fair Oscar Party In 2024