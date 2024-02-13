LaQuan Smith’s FW24 Show Gave Modern Boss With Knotted Bun And Siren Makeup

Getty Images / Gilbert Flores.

Stars like Megan Good, Joey Badass, Serayah, and Busta Rhymes, filled LaQuan Smith‘s FW24 front row at Cipriani last night. And before Babyface stole our hearts with a closing performance, we watched as models rocked business-meets-sexy garments down the runway. And what’s more? Hair stylist Lacy Redway and makeup artist Raisa Flowers brought the stunning beauty looks to life.

Redway shared that the overarching theme was “Knotted Boss,” when it came to hair– resonating well with Smith’s emphasis on suiting in the collection. She aimed to infuse a classic and timeless look with a touch of freshness, drawing from the clean girl aesthetic. “I wanted to elevate traditional buns and give them a modern twist,” Lacy explained of the knotted rendition. “We have a bun with a pencil sticking out of it and a double bun stacked on top of each other to create an intricate shape. Our girls exude sleekness and sophistication.”

When asked about the story behind the look, Lacy shared, “I’m aiming to showcase strength. This woman isn’t afraid to embrace the unconventional— like a pencil in her hair. It’s not a look we typically see, but why not? I’m all about reintroducing innovative ways to style our hair.” Lacy emphasized the versatility of this style, affirming that it can be achieved by everyday women.

Given the diverse hair textures of the models, Redway spoke to the importance of hair care and protection. To start, she prepped the hair with TRESemmé One Step Blowout Cream and Keratin Smooth Weightless Heat Protection Spray to hydrate and safeguard against heat. She then applied the Extra Hold Mousse throughout the hair, slicked strands back with a flat paddle brush, and blow-dried.

Before guiding the hair back into a coiffed ponytail with a concentrator nozzle, she used the Freeze Hold Hairspray. The ponytail was secured with an elastic and Keratin Smooth Weightless Silky Shine Spray was applied to the ends for a silky finish. Then, she added an invisible hair net around the ponytail shaft, twisting it into a bun and securing it with hair pins.

She extended the ends of the hair out at the bottom of the bun for a spiked effect. To complete the look, Redway inserted a pencil diagonally into the bun from top right to bottom left and sprayed it down with TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Weightless Silky Shine Spray.

For makeup, Flowers drew inspiration from the siren makeup trend with a nod to the ’90s. Think: glossy red ombre lips and a smoky eye combo. She called out Huda Beauty’s new Creamy Obsessions Eyeshadow palettes, set to release on February 26th, as the key product. “The new Huda Beauty Cream Palette comes in two colors—cool tone and deeper tone—perfect for enhancing the eyes,” and for the modern woman who wants to feel sexy and powerful.

