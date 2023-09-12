The LaQuan Smith SS24 Beauty Look Embodied Sultry Glam

Leave it to LaQuan Smith to send electric glamor down the runway. Accordingly, sexy silhouettes – chrome halter dresses and baby blue leather trenches included – were abundant at his SS24 show last night. And, equally important, the beauty looks didn’t disappoint either. The dream team – hair stylist, Lacy Redway and makeup artist Sheika Daley – came together to create looks that seamlessly complemented the luxurious garments: from box braids to glowing skin.

After 5 seasons of doing sculptural hair looks for LaQuan Smith shows, Redway decided to approach this one with a, “fresh, cool, modern take,” as she tells ESSENCE. “There’s a lot of tailoring happening in this collection,” Redway continues. “So I wanted the hair to be strong and have graphic lines,” including a bold center part and blunt ends. Some models received extensions to create face-framing layers as well. For these looks, hair prep included TRESemmé’s Blowout Balm. Additionally, for hydration, the go-to was Flawless Curls Mousse . Lastly, a spritz of the Ultra Fine Hairspray for a lightweight hold.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: A model prepares backstage for TRESemme X LaQuan Smith during NYFW on September 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for TRESemme)

Meanwhile, select ladies received braids – some cornrows and others box braids. “Laquan and I both love having diversity on our teams,” says Redway. “It’s really important for me to build a team that can do all hair types.” The key product for the braided styles was also the Flawless Curls Mousse as it’s perfect for taming flyaways.

As for the makeup? “When you think of Laquan, you think of sexy,” says Daley. “So we wanted the beauty look to be just that.” And that it was, thanks to the focal point – a sultry cat eye topped off with false lashes. “I like to call it the date night cat eye. The cat eye you put on when you want a little somethin’ somethin’ afterwards,” she adds, with a laugh, about the piercing look. To bring it to life, Daley used Lancôme’s Idôle Liner on the models. Lastly, the look was completed with bronzy, overdrawn lips and buttery smooth skin courtesy of the Care & Glow Foundation and the Serum Concealer, both of which Daley collaborated with Lancôme to create.

In addition to the dazzling clothes, glowy makeup and detailed hair looks, the Black excellence trickles down to the supportive work environment as well. “I love that LaQuan just lets me be me,” says Daley. “LaQuan understands everyone’s strengths. He lets everyone shine. He inspires me to push my team to be great. And that’s what matters most to me at these shows.”