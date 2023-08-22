Lacy Redway’s Tips For Renaissance-Ready Looks With SheaMoisture

Image courtesy of SheaMoisture

Look around everybody on mute.

In honor of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, SheaMoisture collaborated with Celebrity Hairstylist Lacy Redway on a step-by-step product and hairstyle guide. From Lupita N’Yongo and Tracee Ellis Ross, to Vogue and Essence covers, Redway is the hairstylist behind our favorite celebrities. Learn how to style your hair with SheaMoisture in just three Renaissance-ready tips from the celebrity stylist.

Prep

First, prep your hair with the SheaMoisture Scalp Care Collection designed to help you combat build-up and ensure you have a great foundation for any style. For those whose hair needs a bit more moisture TLC, the Scalp Moisture leaves your hair 8X more moisturized versus non-conditioning shampoo.

Before you wash, use SheaMoisture’s new pre-wash products. Try the Scalp Moisture Pre-Wash Masque, a masque infused with Aloe Butter and Vitamin B3, if you have dry scalp. The deep conditioning masque will restore hydration and nourish your hair before shampooing with the Aloe Butter Scalp Moisture Shampoo.

Or, for dandruff-prone scalp, use the Apple Cider Vinegar Anti-Dandruff Pre-Wash to remove flakes and detoxify your scalp without stripping moisture. After 10 minutes, apply the Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner which, when used together, moisturize and strengthen for less breakage under your hairstyle.

Styling

Once your hair is prepped, we get to the best part! It’s all about the hairstyle and SheaMoisture’s collection of styling gels and mousses, especially the Manuka Honey & Yogurt Shape & Protect Mousse, offer an option for many styles, including braids, twist outs, and wash and go’s to sculpt and refresh looks.

You may have booked a hair appointment months in advance. From straight backs and braided ponytails, to sew-ins and bantu knots, SheaMoisture’s styling products can hold any texture, braid, or twist. In a salon or at home, use the Manuka Honey & Yogurt Mousse for smooth, 24-hour hold without the flakes.

For those interested in going for a more sleek look, SheaMoisture’s Coconut & Hibiscus Edge and Styling Gels make sure every hair is in place. The edge gel is enriched with silk protein and neem oil to define your baby hairs with a lightweight formula. To go with the edges, use the Coconut & Hibiscus Styling Gel for long-lasting hold, definition, and shine for your Renaissance-ready twist- or braid-out.

Elevating

Last but not least, elevate the hairstyle. Hair accessories can take your look from day to night or give your hairstyle just what it was missing. Elevation can look like adding beads to braids, thread to locks, or clasps to bubble ponytails. Add silver, gold, and metallic-colors to add a touch of renaissance to any hairstyle. Get in your “Virgo’s Groove” and elevate all throughout the Renaissance World Tour.