Photos Of Ayesha Curry And Her Family Over The Years

The multi-talented Ayesha Curry turns 34 years old today! The lifestyle maven, wife of NBA superstar Stephen Curry, and mother of three juggles many hats. When she’s not running multiple businesses and expanding her brand with health-based partnerships, the young mother finds balance within her family. Her children, daughters Riley Elizabeth, 10, Ryan Carson, 7, and son Canon W. Jack, 4, keep her hands full.

In May 2021, Curry opened up about her experience of becoming a first-time mother at a young age, sharing how difficult it was to figure out her career path while raising her children. “I started to realize I was becoming this woman at such a young age when other people would still potentially be in college or just figuring out who they want to be,” she revealed during an episode of 9 to 5ish with theSkimm.

Although Curry was a young mother in her 20s, she found a way to merge her many talents into successful businesses, including a magazine and brick-and-mortar store, Sweet July, a restaurant in International Smoke, and a non-profit, Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. She even has a wine line, Domaine Curry. From rooting for her husband at Golden State Warriors games to developing new recipes for her magazine, Sweet July, to launching national health-focused campaigns and caring for her children, Curry does it all. Scroll to see images of the birthday gal and her family over the years.

01 The Curry Family Giving Back in Oakland in 2022 The family was spotted at Eat. Learn. Play.’s 10th Annual Christmas with the Currys Celebration event at The Bridge Yard in Oakland. OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: (L-R) Canon W. Jack Curry, Stephen Curry, Riley Elizabeth Curry, Ayesha Curry and Ryan Carson Curry attend Eat. Learn. Play.’s 10th Annual Christmas with the Currys Celebration at The Bridge Yard on December 11, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Noah Graham/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.)

02 The Currys Attend the 2022 ESPYs The Currys looked beautiful at the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 20: (L-R) Ryan Carson Curry, Ayesha Curry, Riley Elizabeth Curry, and Stephen Curry attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

03 The Currys Making an Appearance Amid the Pandemic in 2020 The family showed up to support the Eat. Learn. Play. 8th Annual Christmas with the Currys event in Oakland. OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 19: (L-R) Canon W. Jack Curry, Ayesha Curry, Ryan Carson Curry, Stephen Curry, and Riley Elizabeth Curry attend Eat. Learn. Play., the 8th Annual Christmas with the Currys hosted by Co-Founders Stephen and Ayesha Curry at Oakland Arena on December 19, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Noah Graham/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.)

04 The Currys Attend Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ in 2019 The Currys attended the world premiere of Disney’s The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: (L-R) Ryan Curry, Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry, and Stephen Curry attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “THE LION KING” at the Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

05 Celebrating Dad at the Oracle Arena in 2016 The family celebrated the Golden State Warriors’ epic NBA championship. Riley was only three years old while Ryan was 10 months old at the time. Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry (30) holds daughter Riley, 3, as his wife Ayesha Curry holds their daughter Ryan Carson Curry, 10 months old, after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, May 30, 2016. Golden State defeats Oklahoma City 96-88. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group) (Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images)