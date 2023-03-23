Home · Parenting

Photos Of Ayesha Curry And Her Family Over The Years

The entrepreneur, chef, and mother of three juggles many roles and responsibilities, but she always puts her family first.
Photos Of Ayesha Curry And Her Family Over The Years
By Dominique Fluker ·

The multi-talented Ayesha Curry turns 34 years old today! The lifestyle maven, wife of NBA superstar Stephen Curry, and mother of three juggles many hats. When she’s not running multiple businesses and expanding her brand with health-based partnerships, the young mother finds balance within her family. Her children, daughters Riley Elizabeth, 10, Ryan Carson, 7, and son Canon W. Jack, 4, keep her hands full. 

In May 2021, Curry opened up about her experience of becoming a first-time mother at a young age, sharing how difficult it was to figure out her career path while raising her children. “I started to realize I was becoming this woman at such a young age when other people would still potentially be in college or just figuring out who they want to be,” she revealed during an episode of 9 to 5ish with theSkimm.

Although Curry was a young mother in her 20s, she found a way to merge her many talents into successful businesses, including a magazine and brick-and-mortar store, Sweet July, a restaurant in International Smoke, and a non-profit, Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. She even has a wine line, Domaine Curry. From rooting for her husband at Golden State Warriors games to developing new recipes for her magazine, Sweet July, to launching national health-focused campaigns and caring for her children, Curry does it all. Scroll to see images of the birthday gal and her family over the years. 

TOPICS: 