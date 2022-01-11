‘Don’t Disrespect My Marriage’: Ayesha Curry Shuts Down ‘Ridiculous’ Rumors About Her Relationship

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Don’t believe the hype. That’s what Ayesha Curry is saying after deciding to address a rumor about her marriage that people took too far.

The restaurateur and cookbook author publicly gushed about her beau’s photos, as he’s the cover star for the new issue of GQ. “Good gracious God almighty @stephencurry30 🥵🥰” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “my baby’s @gq cover shoot.” He does look great!

But it didn’t take long for other people to pop up in the comments with negativity. Some of that negativity included remarks about rumors that surfaced in December, claiming the couple have an open marriage. They didn’t address the rumors then, but Ayesha had a change of heart when addressing a detractor, getting them together in a respectful manner. The Shade Room captured the correspondence on Monday, which seems to have been deleted from the original post since garnering attention.

“…don’t believe everything you read,” she said. “Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

And that’s that. The couple seem to be rock solid, recently renewing their vows with a ceremony officiated by their eldest daughter, Riley. “A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony. He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting 😭,” she wrote in September 2021. “Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard. It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you @stephencurry30.”

You heard the Mrs. Put some respect on her marriage — “please and thank you.” To help you do that, check out a few of our favorite recent feel-good photos of the happy couple below.