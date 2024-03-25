Aretha Franklin’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

Stephen Paley / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

There’s no question that Aretha Franklin is our Aries Angel. The Queen of Soul– who performed at the first ESSENCE Festival in 1995– began her career on in the church. She later bellowed into the music industry in the late ‘60s with the song “I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You).” Franklin’s legendary vocals continued to take over pop charts, thanks to hits like “Respect” and “I Say A Little Prayer.” As we honor her heavenly birthday today, we look back at not only her accomplishments but also the trend setting beauty looks the singer, pianist, and activist served up over the years.

The ‘60s were all about classic, black-and-white portraiture. Her beauty, for example, was captured in 1962 in a portrait where she donned a wrapped silk press. Then, for the Soul Together show in ‘68, she turned heads with a Supremes-esque blow out. Meanwhile, her look at 13th Grammy Awards was also unforgettable. Think: a perfectly-coiffed afro paired with white liner and charcoal eyeshadow. Her backlit red-headed look in the ‘70s (picture her 1973 Duke Ellington tribute) was her intro to more pigmented colors, like green shadows at her 35th birthday. This was all of course before going for pastels and windswept hair in the ‘80s (cue her portrait session with Harry Langdon.)

Her bowl cut and Twiggy-like lashes era was one for the books, too. This was also an early predecessor to her powdery, full coverage makeup looks in the ‘90s. At the Night Of 100 Stars, Franklin’s Old Hollywood clumped lashes complemented her faded red lipstick and blush. Then, her sheer metallic lips and dark glittery eyeshadow at the Friars Club Clive Davis tribute sat beneath dark, thin brows. As she entered the early aughts, her makeup became more refined. At a 2005 portrait session, her brows were sharper and blush more sculpted than ever. She paired this with a tousled red hair piece. As for her 70th birthday look? She knew she couldn’t go wrong with pigmented pink lips and purple eyeliner. She took this up a notch for her 74th as her look included circular blush with black shadow.

Below, take a moment to honor the Queen of Soul’s heavenly birthday with 75 of her most iconic beauty moments of all time.

01 01 American soul singer Aretha Franklin stands backstage wearing an gold embroidered gown and holding a Grammy Award, circa 1970. (Photo by Tim Boxer/Getty Images)

02 02 Singer Aretha Franklin rehearsing for Inaugural Eve program for newly elected US President Jimmy Carter and Vice President Walter Mondale at the Kennedy Center. (Photo by Sahm Doherty/Getty Images)

03 03 CIRCA 1967: The “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait with circa 1967. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

04 04 CIRCA 1967: The “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait with circa 1967. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

05 05 NEW YORK – 1967: Singer Aretha Franklin and producer Jerry Wexler receive their gold records for their hit single ‘I Never Loved A Man (The Way I Love You) in 1967 in New York city, New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

06 06 CIRCA 1964: Soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in circa 1964. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

07 07 CIRCA 1964: Soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in circa 1964. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

08 08 CIRCA 1974: Soul singer Aretha Franklin raises a glass in toast with several other people at an event in circa 1974. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

09 09 CIRCA 1964: Soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in circa 1964. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

10 10 CIRCA 1962: Soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in circa 1962. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

11 11 CIRCA 1970: Soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in circa 1970. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

12 12 CIRCA 1963: Soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in circa 1963. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

13 13 CIRCA 1967: Soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in circa 1967. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

14 14 CIRCA 1964: Soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a ortrait in circa 1964. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

15 15 Soul singer Aretha Franklin with her ‘Best Female Rhythm & Blues Performance’ Grammy for her rendition of “Bridge Over Troubled Water”, March 15, 1975, New York City, New York. This is the 5th consecutive year Franklin won the category. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

16 16 CIRCA 1982: Soul singer Aretha Franklin enjoys a cigarette as she attends an event in circa 1982. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

17 17 NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Soul singer Aretha Franklin reviews a copy of her album “Aretha Franklin – Soul ’69” at Atlantic Records studios on January 9, 1969 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

18 18 Aretha Franklin and guest at the Hollywood Paladium in Hollywood, California (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

19 19 American soul singer Aretha Franklin (1942-2018), performs live on stage at the UNO Lakefront Arena as part of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana on 30th April 1994. (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)

20 20 American soul singer Aretha Franklin (1942-2018), wearing a fur coat, performs live on stage during a concert circa 1982. (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)

21 21 American soul singer Aretha Franklin (1942-2018) performs live on stage at the New Victoria Theatre in London in 1980. (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)

22 22 African American singer Aretha Franklin poses in a fur coat, 1980. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)

23 23 African American singer Aretha Franklin as Chief Spokeswoman for Cancer Prevention Campaign for Black Americans, 1980. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)

24 24 LOS ANGELES – 1980: Singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 1980 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

25 25 LOS ANGELES – 1980: Singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 1980 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

26 26 Soul music singer Aretha Franklin, 1977. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)

27 27 Aretha Franklin (Photo by © Roger Ressmeyer/CORBIS/VCG via Getty Images)

28 28 Aretha Franklin in Fur Coat (Photo by © Roger Ressmeyer/CORBIS/VCG via Getty Images)

29 29 Aretha Franklin performs on Soul Train episode 197, aired 11/13/1976. (Photo by Soul Train via Getty Images).

30 30 Portrait of American singer and musician Aretha Franklin, 1971. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)

31 31 American soul singer Aretha Franklin (1942-2018) performs live on stage at the New Victoria Theatre in London in 1980. (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)

32 32 American soul singer Aretha Franklin (1942-2018) performs on stage during the ‘Duke Ellington…We Love You Madly’ tribute show at The Shubert Theatre in Los Angeles, United States on 13th January 1973. (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)

33 33 American soul singer Aretha Franklin (1942-2018) performs live on stage as part of the Newport Jazz Festival at the Nassau Coliseum in New York on 8th July 1973. (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)

34 34 American singer Aretha Franklin (1942 – 2018) performs in the Soul Together show in Madison Square Garden, New York City, 28th June 1968. Proceeds from the show went to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Fund. (Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

35 35 American singer, songwriter, pianist, and civil rights activist Aretha Franklin (1942 – 2018) attends the 1st Annual Artist’s Gala Ball, a fundraising event held in Beverly Hills, California, US, 28th October 1982. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images)

36 36 American singer, songwriter, pianist, and civil rights activist Aretha Franklin (1942 – 2018) records in the studio with American singer and actor Ed Ames, US, 7th August 1968. (Photo by Jasper Dailey/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

37 37 American singer, songwriter, pianist, and civil rights activist Aretha Franklin (1942 – 2018) attends the 19th Annual Grammy Awards at the Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, California, US, 19th February 1977. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

38 38 American singer, songwriter, pianist, and civil rights activist Aretha Franklin (1942 – 2018) attends her 35th Birthday Party held at the Crystal Room of the Beverly Hills Hotel, Los Angeles, California, US, March 1977. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

39 39 American singer, songwriter, pianist, and civil rights activist Aretha Franklin (1942 – 2018), wearing fur coat and hat, eats an apple while in attendance at the Hollywood Christmas Parade, Los Angeles, US, 23rd November 1978. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

40 40 American singer, songwriter, pianist, and civil rights activist Aretha Franklin (1942 – 2018) holding her award for ‘Best Female R&B Vocal Performance’ at the 13th Annual Grammy Awards, Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, California, US, 16th March 1971. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

41 41 American singer, songwriter, pianist, and civil rights activist Aretha Franklin (1942 – 2018) during a recording session of studio album ‘This Girl’s in Love with You’ at Atlantic Studios, New York City, US, 9th January 1969; in this session were recorded three songs ‘Share Your Love With Me’, ‘The Weight’ (with Duane Allman) and ‘It Ain’t Fair’. (Photo by Stephen Paley/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

42 42 American singer, songwriter, pianist, and civil rights activist Aretha Franklin (1942 – 2018, center) during a recording session of studio album ‘This Girl’s in Love with You’ at Atlantic Studios, New York City, US, 10th January 1969. (Photo by Stephen Paley/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

43 43 American singer, songwriter, pianist, and civil rights activist Aretha Franklin (1942 – 2018) during a recording session of studio album ‘This Girl’s in Love with You’ at Atlantic Studios, New York City, US, 10th January 1969. (Photo by Stephen Paley/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

44 44 American singer, songwriter and pianist Aretha Franklin (1942-2018) attends the party for the Night Of 100 Stars Gala, held at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City, New York, 5th May 1990. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

45 45 American singer Aretha Franklin (1942 – 2018) holds her Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance at the Uris Theater in New York on March 1st, 1974. She is pictured with her brother, Reverend Cecil Franklin (1940 – 1989). (Photo by UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

46 46 WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 4: Singer Aretha Franklin arrives at the 27th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at U.S. Department of State, December 4, 2004 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

47 47 PASADENA, CA – SEPTEMBER 07: Singer Aretha Franklin arrives at the 10th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on September 7, 2005 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

48 48 SEPTEMBER 1982: Soul singer Aretha Franklin performs onstage in September 1982. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

49 49 Aretha Franklin (Photo by Gregory Pace/FilmMagic)

50 50 Aretha Franklin (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

51 51 Aretha Franklin (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

52 52 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Singer Aretha Franklin arrives at the Sony/BMG Grammy After Party at the Beverly Hills Hotel on February 10, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)

53 53 Aretha Franklin (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

54 54 DETROIT – DECEMBER 16: Soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait Session on December 16, 2005 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

55 55 DETROIT – DECEMBER 16: Soul singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait Session on December 16, 2005 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

56 56 (MANDATORY CREDIT Ebet Roberts/Getty Images) Aretha Franklin performing at Radio City Music Hall in New York City July 6, 1989 (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Getty Images)

57 57 Aretha Franklin (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

58 58 Aretha Franklin during VH1 Presents: “Divas Live: The One and Only Aretha Franklin” at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

59 59 Aretha Franklin (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

60 60 BOSTON – MAY 18: Aretha Franklin, at the New England Conservatory commencement at Jordan Hall. The Legendary singer was awarded an honorary Doctor of Music degree. (Photo by Evan Richman/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

61 61 BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI – FEBRUARY 05: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Aretha Franklin poses during a portrait session for GRAMMY Taping And JET Magazine on February 5, 2011 in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan /WireImage)

62 62 NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 24: Musician Aretha Franklin attends her 70th Birthday celebration at The Helmsley Hotel on March 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images)

63 63 Aretha Franklin attends 26th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 21, 1999 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

64 64 Aretha Franklin attends Arista Records Pre-Grammy Awards Party on February 24, 1998 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

65 65 Aretha Franklin during The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards – BMG After-Party – Inside at Gotham Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

66 66 African American singers Lauryn Hill and Aretha Franklin, January 21, 1998. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)

67 67 African American singer Aretha Franklin wears a leather jacket, 1990. (Photo by Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images)

68 68 LOS ANGELES – 2005: Singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

69 69 NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 14: Aretha Franklin attends her 74th Birthday Celebration at the Ritz Carlton New York, Central Park on April 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/WireImage)

70 70 Aretha Franklin preforms at the Lincoln Memorial for President William Jefferson Clinton’s inaugural gala Washington, DC. USA, January 17, 1993 (Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images)”n

71 71 NEW YORK – March 3 1990: Aretha Franklin appears in concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on March 3, 1990 In New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

72 72 Aretha Franklin attends the Friars Club tribute to Clive Davis, held at the Waldorf Astoria. (Photo by Rick Maiman/Sygma via Getty Images)

73 73 Singer Aretha Franklin attends Night of 100 Stars Gala on May 5, 1990 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Rick Maiman/Sygma via Getty Images)

74 74 Singer Aretha Franklin, Producer Babyface Edmonds and singer Whitney Houston receives plaque commemorating sales of “Waiting To Exhale” soundtrack during the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party at the Plaza Hotel on February 25, 1997 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)