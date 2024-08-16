HomeBeauty

A Look Back At Angela Bassett's Most Iconic Beauty Moments

In honor of the actress’s 66th birthday, take a look back at her best beauty moments of all time.
A Look Back At Angela Bassett's Most Iconic Beauty Moments
Getty Images / Amy Sussman
By India Espy-Jones ·

Angela Bassett is the definition of aging like fine wine. Since the 1980s, she has been growing her career through the most cultural television and film moments in history. From her eye-watering performances in Boyz N’ The Hood and Meet The Browns, to biopics for the iconic Whitney, Tina, Malcolm X, and Rosa Parks, the beauty in her serious, emotional disposition conveys a depth we’ve never seen before.

Similar to Bassett’s performances, her beauty is undoubtedly a sight for sore eyes. Known for her curled lips, she often defines them with dark reds or metallic lilacs for added drama like at the 1994 Annual Academy Awards. Pairing with her memorable features, we often see her in demure powdered eyeshadows (cue: the 2001 Vanity Fair Oscars Party) or circular pink blush, watering the powerful roles she plays. 

As for her hair, a theme is seldom followed, turning up in a collection of looks: from wispy bangs to bumped pixie cuts, curled silk presses to an unexpected pencil-straight bob on the Today show in 2011. Throughout the years, she’s managed to maintain not only her hair and makeup, but resilient skin appearance as seen at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards. 

Now, you can find Bassett’s supermodel beauty on the Mugler runway in Paris, wearing prosthetic eyeliner and a slicked back middle part to take her through a new year. In honor of the actress’s 66th birthday, take a look back at her best beauty moments of all time.

TOPICS: 