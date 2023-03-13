Home · Parenting

Photos Of Angela Bassett And Her Twins Over The Years

The biggest prize of all for the legendary actress is her family, including her twins, Bronwyn and Slater Josiah Vance.
Photos Of Angela Bassett And Her Twins Over The Years

Angela Bassett has had a fruitful career that spans several decades. She’s stamped and certified in Hollywood from her recent film, Wakanda Forever, to classics like Waiting to Exhale and What’s Love Got To Do With It. Although she has notable receipts in her field, Bassett’s greatest accomplishment is her kids, Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance, 16, whom she shares with husband Courtney B. Vance. The twins were born via surrogate on January 27, 2006 after several years of IVF.

In 2007, Bassett and Vance opened up to Oprah about her journey to motherhood. “I had a dream about seven years ago that we were going to have twins. I didn’t know how it was going to happen,” he shared. Bassett said, “Just standing together, holding each other with the realization that this is the moment that we’ve been working toward, praying for … [it’s a dream come true].”

Fast forward to 2023, and the twins joined the happily married couple at the Oscars and Vanity Fair after-party in support of their mom, who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category. The clan looked beautiful in their matching purple and black ensembles. It was just one of many occasions where the kids happily stood by their mother’s side. With that in mind, get scrolling to see photos of Bassett and her family over the years. 

TOPICS: 