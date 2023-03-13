Photos Of Angela Bassett And Her Twins Over The Years

Angela Bassett has had a fruitful career that spans several decades. She’s stamped and certified in Hollywood from her recent film, Wakanda Forever, to classics like Waiting to Exhale and What’s Love Got To Do With It. Although she has notable receipts in her field, Bassett’s greatest accomplishment is her kids, Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance, 16, whom she shares with husband Courtney B. Vance. The twins were born via surrogate on January 27, 2006 after several years of IVF.

In 2007, Bassett and Vance opened up to Oprah about her journey to motherhood. “I had a dream about seven years ago that we were going to have twins. I didn’t know how it was going to happen,” he shared. Bassett said, “Just standing together, holding each other with the realization that this is the moment that we’ve been working toward, praying for … [it’s a dream come true].”

Fast forward to 2023, and the twins joined the happily married couple at the Oscars and Vanity Fair after-party in support of their mom, who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category. The clan looked beautiful in their matching purple and black ensembles. It was just one of many occasions where the kids happily stood by their mother’s side. With that in mind, get scrolling to see photos of Bassett and her family over the years.

01 The Family That Slays Together Stays Together in 2023 The family supporting Bassett at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Slater Josiah Vance, Bronwyn Golden Vance, Angela Bassett, and Courtney B. Vance attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

02 Slater Vance, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance in 2022 Slater Vance, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attending the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 22: Slater Vance, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attend the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala)

03 Angela Bassett With Her Children at the ‘Black Panther’ Premiere in 2018 Angela Bassett, Bronwyn Vance and Slater Vance attend the premiere of Disney And Marvel’s Black Panther in Hollywood. HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 29: Angela Bassett, Bronwyn Vance and Slater Vance attend the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s “Black Panther” – Arrivals on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

04 Carpet Ready in 2016 Bassett and her children attended the opening night of Fly at Pasadena Playhouse on January 31, 2016 in Pasadena, Calif. PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 31: (L-R) Daughter Bronwyn Vance, Actress Angela Bassett and son Slater Vance attend the opening night Of “Fly” at Pasadena Playhouse on January 31, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage)

05 Angela Bassett and Bronwyn Vance in 2013 Bassett and Bronwyn Vance were all smiles at Nickelodeon’s 26th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards. LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 23: Actress Angela Bassett and daughter Bronwyn Vance arrive at Nickelodeon’s 26th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 23, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

06 Providing Philanthropic Support With Mom Bassett and and the twins attended the CARRY Foundation’s 7th Annual “Shall We Dance” Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 11, 2013 in Beverly Hills. BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MAY 11: Angela Bassett and children attend the CARRY Foundation’s 7th Annual “Shall We Dance” Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 11, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Graves/WireImage)

07 Matching Manicures for the Mommy-Daughter Duo Bassett and Bronwyn attended the 2nd Annual Santa’s Secret Workshop Benefiting L.A. Family Housing at Andaz on December 1, 2012 in West Hollywood, Calif. They even got matching manicures! WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 01: Actress Angela Bassett and daughter Bronwyn Golden Vance attend the 2nd Annual Santa’s Secret Workshop Benefiting L.A. Family Housing at Andaz on December 1, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/WireImage)