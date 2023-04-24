All The Celebrity Looks From Weekend Two of Coachella 2023

And that’s a wrap on Coachella. Weekend 1 delivered a host of memorable moments and stylish ensembles, and Weekend 2 sure didn’t disappoint. Performers, celebrities off duty, and fans all came to show out in one way or another. Usually, festivals bring out the most in people, but not a ton of people took to dressing up this past weekend, but the ones that did were giving. From Frank Ocean pulling out, a surprise Zendaya performance (sans “Replay”), and a weekend full of antics, this weekend was one of Coachella’s finest fashion-wise. Everyone opted into dressing comfy but somehow still glam. In comparison to Weekend 1, these performers still gave their all with the different optics and visuals. We’re sure fans that went to both weekends are shook at the switch-ups that happened recently but all in all, Weekend 2 was a success. We wonder what happenings will shock and move us with next year’s festival.

Take a look below at Coachella Weekend 2 looks below.

WILLOW INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: Singer WILLOW performs onstage during Weekend 2, Day 3 of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Noname INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: Singer Noname performs onstage during Weekend 2, Day 3 of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Saba INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Saba performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Hayley Law COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Hayley Law enjoys a Heineken Silver at the Heineken House at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Coachella, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Heineken)

Burna Boy INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Burna Boy performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)

Martica “Fat” Nwigwe INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Martica “Fat” Nwigwe performs with Tobe Nwigwe on the Gobi Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Doechii INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Doechii performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella)

A Hundred Drums INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: A Hundred Drums performs at the DoLab during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

WowGr8 of EARTHGANG INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Rapper WowGr8 of EARTHGANG performs onstage during day 2 of 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Pusha T INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Pusha T performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)

Shenseea at Coachella Weekend Two 2023 INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Shenseea performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella)

Flo Milli at Coachella Weekend Two 2023 INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Flo Milli performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella)

UMI at Coachella Weekend Two 2023 INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: UMI performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella)

Mos Def INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Mos Def performs with Gorillaz on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)

Jaden Smith INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Jaden Smith performs with ¿Téo? at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Yves Tumor INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Singer Yves Tumor performs onstage at 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Zendaya INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Zendaya performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)

Anderson .Paak INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Anderson .Paak performs with Kaytranada at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Labrinth INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Labrinth performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)

GloRilla INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: GloRilla performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)

Mella Buckzz INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: Mello Buckzz performs with Latto at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)