All The Celebrity Looks From Weekend Two of Coachella 2023

Celebrities and fans alike pulled some of the best festival looks ever.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

And that’s a wrap on Coachella. Weekend 1 delivered a host of memorable moments and stylish ensembles, and Weekend 2 sure didn’t disappoint. Performers, celebrities off duty, and fans all came to show out in one way or another. Usually, festivals bring out the most in people, but not a ton of people took to dressing up this past weekend, but the ones that did were giving. From Frank Ocean pulling out, a surprise Zendaya performance (sans “Replay”), and a weekend full of antics, this weekend was one of Coachella’s finest fashion-wise. Everyone opted into dressing comfy but somehow still glam. In comparison to Weekend 1, these performers still gave their all with the different optics and visuals. We’re sure fans that went to both weekends are shook at the switch-ups that happened recently but all in all, Weekend 2 was a success. We wonder what happenings will shock and move us with next year’s festival.

Take a look below at Coachella Weekend 2 looks below.

