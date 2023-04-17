All The Celebrity Looks From Coachella 2023

Coachella is back! Last year we had some incredible headliners (like Doja and The Weeknd) and, of course, effortlessly bohemian fashion all around with face paint, waist beads, and scantily clad clothing perfect for the desert heat. This year Coachella is back and even better with headliners like Burna Boy, Willow Smith, and Frank Ocean. To say we have FOMO is a gargantuan understatement. Seeing any of these performances live would heal many wounds, but at least there’s live streaming. Performers this year not only had their mics on, but their outfits were on as well.

There were also a host of surprise appearances (hello, Ciara) and tons of activations off-site.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: WILLOW performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella)

THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Lori Harvey attends REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1 on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Take a look at some of the best outfits on stage and over the course of weekend one below!

Saba INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Saba performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella)

Justine Skye COACHELLA, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Justine Skye attends the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House on April 14, 2023 in Coachella, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for CELSIUS)

Jacob Lusk of Gabriels INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Jacob Lusk of Gabriels performs at the Gobi Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella)

Pusha T INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Pusha T performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Kaytranada INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Kaytranada performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Madame Joyce INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Madame Joyce attends the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival | YouTube Shorts Content Studio at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Irvin Rivera/Getty Images for YouTube)

Burna Boy INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Burna Boy performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Doechii Coachella Valley, CA – April 14: Doechii performs at Coachella on Friday, April 14, 2023 in Coachella Valley, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images).

WowGr8 of EARTHGANG INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: WowGr8 of EARTHGANG performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Justine Skye THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Justine Skye attends REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1 on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Kamasi Washington INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Kamasi Washington attends the 2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Labrinth INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Labrinth performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella)

GloRilla INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: GloRilla performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Tyler, the Creator INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Tyler, the Creator performs with Kali Uchis at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Swae Lee INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

TSHA INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: TSHA attends the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival | YouTube Shorts Content Studio at Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Irvin Rivera/Getty Images for YouTube)

Fousheé INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Fousheé attends the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival | YouTube Shorts Content Studio at Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Irvin Rivera/Getty Images for YouTube)

Paris Texas INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Paris Texas attends the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival | YouTube Shorts Content Studio at Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Irvin Rivera/Getty Images for YouTube)

Flo Milli INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Flo Milli attends the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival | YouTube Shorts Content Studio at Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Irvin Rivera/Getty Images for YouTube)

METTE INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: METTE attends the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival | YouTube Shorts Content Studio at Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Irvin Rivera/Getty Images for YouTube)

Ciara INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Ciara performs with Jackson Wang at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

IDK INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: IDK performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festivalon April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Latto US rapper Latto performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 16, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Noname INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Noname performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Umi INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Umi poses for a portrait at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Storm Reid THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Storm Reid attends REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1 on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

PinkPantheress THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: PinkPantheress attends REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1 on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Ryan Destiny THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Ryan Destiny attends REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1 on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Achieng Agutu THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Achieng Agutu attends REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1 on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Rickey Thompson THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Rickey Thompson attends REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1 on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Siobhan Bell THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Siobhan Bell attends REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1 on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Teyana Taylor THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Teyana Taylor attends REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1 on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Check back next week for all the stylish ensembles from the second weekend.