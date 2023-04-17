Home · News

All The Celebrity Looks From Coachella 2023

The music festival has long been associated with fashion and style. Let's see some of the best looks from the first weekend.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

Coachella is back! Last year we had some incredible headliners (like Doja and The Weeknd) and, of course, effortlessly bohemian fashion all around with face paint, waist beads, and scantily clad clothing perfect for the desert heat. This year Coachella is back and even better with headliners like Burna Boy, Willow Smith, and Frank Ocean. To say we have FOMO is a gargantuan understatement. Seeing any of these performances live would heal many wounds, but at least there’s live streaming. Performers this year not only had their mics on, but their outfits were on as well. 

There were also a host of surprise appearances (hello, Ciara) and tons of activations off-site.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: WILLOW performs at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella)
THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Lori Harvey attends REVOLVE Festival 2023, Thermal, CA – Day 1 on April 15, 2023 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Take a look at some of the best outfits on stage and over the course of weekend one below!

Check back next week for all the stylish ensembles from the second weekend.

