‘All Of Us’ Finale: See The Cast Then And Now

All Of Us, the ensemble cast sitcom, released its final episode on May 15, 2007. The series stars Duane Martin, LisaRaye McCoy, Elise Neal, Tony Rock, and Terri J. Vaughn.

Airing for four seasons, the show revolved around Robert James Sr., a divorced television entertainment reporter with a young son, Bobby, and his fiancÃ©e, a kindergarten teacher who helped him through the breakup of his first marriage.

During its run, All Of Us was praised by audiences for its portrayal of a Black family that exists in reality, but wasn’t highlighted on television. The show also earned recognition from the NAACP, receiving several Image Award nominations.

Take a look at the cast of All Of Us, then and now.

Robert James, Sr. The lead character in the series All Of Us, and the divorced television entertainment reporter and the father of a young son, Robert “Bobby” James Jr.

Duane Martin Prior to All Of Us, Martin appeared in the NBC comedy series Out All Night, and also had roles in films such as White Men Can’t Jump, The Inkwell, and starred as Kyle Watson in the 90s classic Above The Rim. Since then, the New York native shined in Real Husbands of Hollywood, and was a main cast member in L.A.’s Finest. He was married to actress Tisha Campbell for almost 25 years prior to their divorce in 2020. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Duane Martin attends IMANI Premiere at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on January 04, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for A Manny Halley Production)

Neesee James Robert Sr.’s ex-wife and mother to Bobby. She always shares a tenuously friendly relationship with Robert for the sake of their son.

LisaRaye McCoy She was best known for portraying Diana “Diamond” Armstrong in the 1998 film The Players Club. After the show had its finale in 2007, McCoy starred in the VH1 romantic comedy series Single Ladies which originally aired from 2011 to 2015. She most recently appeared in the film Lunar Lockdown. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 03: LisaRaye McCoy attends the 6th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Black Excellence In Hollywood – at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/FilmMagic)

Tia Jewel Robert Sr,’s fiancé, and a kindergarten teacher who helped him through the breakup of his first marriage.

Elise Neal In 1997, she made her big break appearing in three films, Rosewood, Money Talks and Scream 2. The following year, Neal starred as Yvonne Hughley in the ABC/UPN sitcom The Hughleys until 2002. Her other film appearances include Mission to Mars, Hustle & Flow and 2017’s Logan. She is a three-time NAACP Image Award nominee. Most recently, Neal appeared as a main cast member of BET’s Angel. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Elise Neal attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Robert “Bobby” James, Jr. The child of Robert James Sr. and Neesee James.

Khamani Griffin Griffin appeared in several projects across film and television, including Daddy Day Care, Norbit, ER, Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS and more. In 2024, he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications and and Media Studies from the University of Southern California.

Dirk Black Robert’s single best friend and producer.

Tony Rock Rock has cultivated a successful career in stand-up comedy, and also starred in his own series, The Tony Rock Project 2008 to 2009. In 2012, Rock had a role in Think Like a Man, and in 2022, he appeared on the Netflix baking competition Is It Cake? as a judge. Tony is also the young brother of Chris Rock. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 05: Comedian Tony Rock attends the 3rd annual Imagine Ball at Bootsy Bellows Night Club on May 5, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Jonelle Abrams Tia’s best friend and fellow teacher. STUDIO CITY – SEPTEMBER 24: (l-r) Actress Terri J.Vaughn and actress Elise Neal on set for UPN’s “All Of Us” special wedding episode, “Let’s Stay Together” filmed at CBS Radford Stage on September 24, 2004 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images