HomeEntertainment

‘All Of Us’ Finale: See The Cast Then And Now

The ensemble comedy featuring Duane Martin, LisaRaye, Elise Neal, and Tony Rock, aired its last episode on May 15, 2007.
‘All Of Us’ Finale: See The Cast Then And Now
By Okla Jones ·

All Of Us, the ensemble cast sitcom, released its final episode on May 15, 2007. The series stars Duane Martin, LisaRaye McCoy, Elise Neal, Tony Rock, and Terri J. Vaughn. 

Airing for four seasons, the show revolved around Robert James Sr., a divorced television entertainment reporter with a young son, Bobby, and his fiancÃ©e, a kindergarten teacher who helped him through the breakup of his first marriage.

During its run, All Of Us was praised by audiences for its portrayal of a Black family that exists in reality, but wasn’t highlighted on television. The show also earned recognition from the NAACP, receiving several Image Award nominations.

Take a look at the cast of All Of Us, then and now.

TOPICS: 