‘All Of Us’ Finale: See The Cast Then And Now

All Of Us, the ensemble cast sitcom, released its final episode on May 15, 2007. The series stars Duane Martin, LisaRaye McCoy, Elise Neal, Tony Rock, and Terri J. Vaughn.
Airing for four seasons, the show revolved around Robert James Sr., a divorced television entertainment reporter with a young son, Bobby, and his fiancÃ©e, a kindergarten teacher who helped him through the breakup of his first marriage.
During its run, All Of Us was praised by audiences for its portrayal of a Black family that exists in reality, but wasn’t highlighted on television. The show also earned recognition from the NAACP, receiving several Image Award nominations.
Take a look at the cast of All Of Us, then and now.
The lead character in the series All Of Us, and the divorced television entertainment reporter and the father of a young son, Robert “Bobby” James Jr.
Prior to All Of Us, Martin appeared in the NBC comedy series Out All Night, and also had roles in films such as White Men Can’t Jump, The Inkwell, and starred as Kyle Watson in the 90s classic Above The Rim. Since then, the New York native shined in Real Husbands of Hollywood, and was a main cast member in L.A.’s Finest. He was married to actress Tisha Campbell for almost 25 years prior to their divorce in 2020.
Robert Sr.’s ex-wife and mother to Bobby. She always shares a tenuously friendly relationship with Robert for the sake of their son.
She was best known for portraying Diana “Diamond” Armstrong in the 1998 film The Players Club. After the show had its finale in 2007, McCoy starred in the VH1 romantic comedy series Single Ladies which originally aired from 2011 to 2015. She most recently appeared in the film Lunar Lockdown.
Robert Sr,’s fiancé, and a kindergarten teacher who helped him through the breakup of his first marriage.
In 1997, she made her big break appearing in three films, Rosewood, Money Talks and Scream 2. The following year, Neal starred as Yvonne Hughley in the ABC/UPN sitcom The Hughleys until 2002. Her other film appearances include Mission to Mars, Hustle & Flow and 2017’s Logan. She is a three-time NAACP Image Award nominee. Most recently, Neal appeared as a main cast member of BET’s Angel.
The child of Robert James Sr. and Neesee James.
Griffin appeared in several projects across film and television, including Daddy Day Care, Norbit, ER, Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS and more. In 2024, he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications and and Media Studies from the University of Southern California.
Robert’s single best friend and producer.
Rock has cultivated a successful career in stand-up comedy, and also starred in his own series, The Tony Rock Project 2008 to 2009. In 2012, Rock had a role in Think Like a Man, and in 2022, he appeared on the Netflix baking competition Is It Cake? as a judge. Tony is also the young brother of Chris Rock.
Tia’s best friend and fellow teacher.
Vaughn has been in the entertainment industry for over 30 years, first appearing in the classic film Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit and Friday. Since then, she has had roles in Daddy’s Little Girls, Three Can Play That Game, and Insecure. She is best known for her role as Lovita on The Steve Harvey Show, a role she held for five seasons, winning 3 NAACP Image Awards in the process.