Above The Rim Turns 30: See The Cast Then And Now

Iconic entertainers such as Tupac Shakur, Marlon Wayans, Bernie Mac, Leon and more all delivered amazing performances in this 1994 classic.
In 1994, the cult favorite Above The Rim was released. Written by Barry Michael Cooper, the film tells the story about a promising New York City high school basketball star and his complicated relationships with a drug dealer and a former basketball star. It contains themes of urban life, sports, and redemption.

Starring Duane Martin, the star-studded cast also includes Tupac Shakur, Marlon Wayans, Bernie Mac, Leon, Wood Harris, and more. This was Shakur’s final theatrical film to be released during his lifetime before his untimely death in 1996.

In the years after its debut, Above The Rim has become a staple in Black culture, and has rewatch value even today. Many of its actors have gone on to have successful careers in respective industries, as is also said to be the conclusion of Cooper’s “Harlem Trilogy,” preceded by the films New Jack City and Sugar Hill.

Kyle WatsonLet’s take a look at the cast of Above the Rim then and now.