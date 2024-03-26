Above The Rim Turns 30: See The Cast Then And Now

In 1994, the cult favorite Above The Rim was released. Written by Barry Michael Cooper, the film tells the story about a promising New York City high school basketball star and his complicated relationships with a drug dealer and a former basketball star. It contains themes of urban life, sports, and redemption.

Starring Duane Martin, the star-studded cast also includes Tupac Shakur, Marlon Wayans, Bernie Mac, Leon, Wood Harris, and more. This was Shakur’s final theatrical film to be released during his lifetime before his untimely death in 1996.

In the years after its debut, Above The Rim has become a staple in Black culture, and has rewatch value even today. Many of its actors have gone on to have successful careers in respective industries, as is also said to be the conclusion of Cooper’s “Harlem Trilogy,” preceded by the films New Jack City and Sugar Hill.

Kyle WatsonLet’s take a look at the cast of Above the Rim then and now.

Kyle Watson Kyle, a talented basketball player who is determined to be accepted to Georgetown University, to play for their basketball team. He is seen as cocky and hot tempered but later changes his ways during the course of the film.

Duane Martin Following his lead role in Above the Rim, Martin appeared in The Inkwell, The Faculty and Woo, Deliver Us from Eva, Ride or Die, and The Seat Filler. He also starred as Robert James in the sitcom All of Us from 2003 – 2007. He was most recently seen in the hit Peacock series Bel-Air. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 10: Duane Martin attends Spectrum Originals and Sony Pictures Television Premiere Party for “L.A.’s Finest” at Sunset Tower on May 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The series premieres on Monday, May 13. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Television/Spectrum Originals)

Thomas “Shep” Sheppard” Shep, a quiet, bitter, introvert who used to be an incredible high school basketball player. He was later arrested after his best friend Nutso accidentally jumped off a high rise building while playing basketball.

Leon Best known for his roles as J.T. Matthew’s in The Five Heartbeats, Derice Bannock in Cool Runnings, David Ruffin in The Temptations, and the titular character in 2000’s Little Richard. Leon has a career spanning four decades, and is also the vocalist and songwriter of the group Leon and the Peoples. BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – AUGUST 31: Leon attends the Inaugural Caribbean Music Awards at Kings Theatre on August 31, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Birdie Sheppard The city’s local drug dealer. He is Shep’s younger brother who secretly wants Shep to join him in his illegal empire. He later bribes Kyle to play for his team.

Tupac Shakur Following Above The Rim, Shakur emerged as a multi-talented entertainer, and is widely considered as the greatest rapper of all-time. He has sold more than 75 million records worldwide, and his music has been noted for addressing contemporary social issues that plagued inner cities, and he is considered a symbol of activism and change. Unfortunately, he was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996, the case still remains unsolved. CHICAGO – MARCH 1994: Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Bugaloo Kyle’s goofy best friend who spent a year in juvenile detention for an unknown crime. He connects Birdie and Kyle.





Marlon Wayans Marlon shined as Bugaloo in the film Above the Rim in 1994. As a part of the iconic Wayans family, he co-starred in The WB sitcom The Wayans Bros. from 1995-1999, as well as comedic films such as Don’t Be a Menace, Scary Movie and Scary Movie 2, White Chicks, Little Man, and Dance Flick. Outside comedy, the actor also had critical roles G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra, and Requiem for a Dream. Last year, he appeared in Air, and served as a co-host for The Daily Show. Marlon Wayans at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Flip A crack addicted homeless man who used to play basketball alongside Shep in high school. He is occasionally harassed by Kyle, Bugaloo and Motaw. ABOVE THE RIM, Bernie Mac, 1994

Bernie Mac Born and raised in Chicago, Mac has established himself as one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all-time. He joined fellow comedians Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, and D. L. Hughley in the film The Original Kings of Comedy, and was also the star of his eponymous show, which ran from 2001 through 2006, earning him two Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Mac’s other films included starring roles in The Players Club, Head of State, Bad Santa, Guess Who, Pride, and Soul Men. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2008 after health complications. Bernie Mac during “Charlie’s Angels 2 – Full Throttle” Premiere at Mann’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Motaw Birdie’s star player on his team. He is a homicidal psychopath who will threaten anyone with no second thought nor remorse.

Wood Harris Harris has been in the industry for over 30 years, and played in the film Remember the Titans in 2000. He attained further recognition for his portrayal of drug kingpin Avon Barksdale on the HBO crime drama The Wire, Harris also played the role of Ace in Paid in Full. He now can be seen as Tony “Little Duke” Evans in the Creed franchise.



Wood Harris at the premiere of “Creed III” held at TCL Chinese Theater on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Mailika Watson Kyle’s mother, who tries to get him to see that there is more to life than just basketball. She develops a relationship with Shep.