A Look Back At Usher's Style Evolution

Usher Raymond’s performance style has always been invigorating. Over the years in tandem with his athletic-esque shows the legendary entertainer has always had the wardrobe to match. His fashion roots leaned on the trends of the mid-1990s years ago: leather separates, straight-leg denim, and at times fantastical metallic pieces. But as the 2000s hit Raymond would nearly immediately opt for suits and debonair menswear items. This switch-up would lead him into the millennium where he was expressive stylistically and through his music.

As time pressed on Usher would embrace designers such as Chanel, Balmain, and countless others. Outside of touring the singer-songwriter would show up to red carpet events in crisp, well-tailored suits in hues like grey, dark plum, and black. White has been a longstanding hue that the Grammy Award-winning artist has also looked to for decades. This hue and many others such as black are excellent on Raymond.

If there’s one thing Raymond is going to do, it’s release music for our times. Style-wise it’s been impressive to see him elevate into the nearly perfect fashion era he’s living through. He’s an unsung menswear icon due to his classic tastes and ability to take chances on silhouettes at times throughout his career.

Below in celebration of Usher’s 46th birthday take a look at the key style eras he’s given us.

01 01 USHER: Past Present Future Tour at Intuit Dome in 2024 INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: (Exclusive Coverage) (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image was created using a star filter) Usher performs onstage during the USHER: Past Present Future Tour at Intuit Dome on September 21, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Live Nation)

02 02 USHER: Past Present Future Tour at Intuit Dome in 2024 INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: (Exclusive Coverage) Usher performs onstage during the USHER: Past Present Future Tour at Intuit Dome on September 21, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Live Nation)

03 03 USHER: Past Present Future Tour at Little Caesars Arena in 2024 DETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 12: Usher performs onstage during the USHER: Past Present Future Tour at Little Caesars Arena on September 12, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

04 04 Black Music Action Coalition Gala at The Beverly Hilton in 2024 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Usher attends the 2024 Black Music Action Coalition Gala at The Beverly Hilton on September 19, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

05 05 Billboard R&B No. 1 Event in 2024 Usher at the Billboard R&B No. 1 held at The Box on September 8, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Billboard via Getty Images)

06 06 Usher Arriving at ‘Good Morning America’ in 2024 NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 06: Usher is seen arriving at “Good Morning America” on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

07 07 USHER: Past Present Future Tour at Scotiabank Arena in 2024 TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 02: Usher performs onstage during the USHER: Past Present Future Tour at Scotiabank Arena on September 02, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)

08 08 USHER: Past Present Future Tour Kick Off at Capital One Arena in 2024 WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 20: Usher performs onstage during the USHER: Past Present Future Tour Kick Off at Capital One Arena on August 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

09 09 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome in 2024 NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Usher performs onstage during Night 2 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

10 10 2024 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Usher attends 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

11 11 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Usher attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

12 12 Paris Fashion Week Street Style Outside Marni Presentation in 2023 PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 27: Usher wears sunglasses, a red oversized shirt, a long red polka dots printed coat, matching wide-leg pants, red leather shoes, gloves, outside Marni, during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

13 13 Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 Show at Paris Fashion Week in 2023 PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Usher attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

14 14 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Usher attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

15 15 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Usher attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

16 16 The Chairman’s Party in 2022 INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Usher performs onstage at The Chairman’s Party at SoFi Stadium on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for The Chairman’s Party)

17 17 Grand Opening Of “USHER The Las Vegas Residency” At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace in 2021 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 16: Usher performs at the grand opening of “USHER The Las Vegas Residency” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 16, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

18 18 Balmain Show at Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020 PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Usher attends the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 28, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

19 19 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford And George Lucas in 2017 LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 04: Singer Usher arrives at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

20 20 Chanel Show at Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 04: Usher attends the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 on October 4, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien Hekimian/Getty Images)

21 21 JDRF 43rd Annual Promise Ball in 2015 NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 28: Usher attends JDRF 43rd Annual Promise Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on October 28, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

22 22 2014 InStyle And Warner Bros. 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 12: Singer Usher attends the 2014 InStyle and Warner Bros. 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

23 23 Clive Davis & The Recording Academy’s 2013 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in 2013 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Singer Usher onstage at Clive Davis & The Recording Academy’s 2013 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Antonio “L.A.” Reid at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 9, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

24 24 Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show in 2011 ARLINGTON, TX – FEBRUARY 06: Usher performs during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show at Dallas Cowboys Stadium on February 6, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

25 25 BET Awards in 2010 LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 27: Usher performs onstage during the 2010 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Caulfield/WireImage)

26 26 Clive Davis’ 2005 Pre-GRAMMY Awards Party Usher during Clive Davis’ 2005 Pre-GRAMMY Awards Party – Dinner and Show at Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage for J Records)

27 27 NRJ Music Awards in Cannes, France in 2005 CANNES, FRANCE – JANUARY 22: Singer Usher arrives at the “NRJ Music Awards” at the Palais des Festivals on January 22, 2005 in Cannes, France. The prestigious awards recognise the best French and international artists of 2004 and act as a precursor to Midem 2005, which begins tomorrow. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

28 28 Usher Video For “Caught Up” in 2004 LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 2: Singer Usher films a video for his song “Caught Up”, December 2, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images).

29 29 45th Annual Grammy Awards in 2003 NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 23: Singer Usher attends the 45th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

30 30 The 29th Annual American Music Awards in 2002 Usher performs at the 29th Annual American Music Awards January 9, 2002 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

31 31 44th Grammy Nominee Press Conference in 2002 Usher at the 44th Grammy Nominee Press Conference at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Ca., January 4, 2002. Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images.

32 32 First Annual BET Awards in 2001 LAS VEGAS – JUNE 19: Singer Usher attends the First Annual BET Awards on June 19, 2001 at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

33 33 ‘mtv ICON: Janet Jackson’ Show Taping in 2001 Usher (in yellow) performes on the ‘mtv ICON: Janet Jackson’ show taping at Sony Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, CA., March 10, 2001. (FrankMicelotta/ImageDirect)

34 34 Second Annual Radio Music Awards in 2000 LAS VEGAS – NOVEMBER 4: Singer Usher attends the Second Annual Radio Music Awards on November 4, 2000 at the Aladdin Casino & Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

35 35 Usher Attends His 21st Birthday Party in 1999 HOLLYWOOD – NOVEMBER 1: Singer Usher attends his 21st Birthday Party on November 1, 1999 at Yamashiro Restaurant in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

36 36 41st Annual Grammy Awards Pre-Party in 1999 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 23: Singer Usher attends the 41st Annual Grammy Awards Pre-Party Hosted by Clive Davis on February 23, 1999 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

37 37 Usher Performing at Fashion Cafe in London in 1998 Usher during Usher Performing at Fashion Cafe – January 4, 1998 at Fashion cafe in London, Great Britain. (Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic)

38 38 Billboard Music Awards in 1998 Usher (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

39 39 8th Annual Billboard Music Awards Usher (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)