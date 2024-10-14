HomeFashion

A Look Back At Usher's Style Evolution

Throughout his career, the lauded singer-songwriter has leaned into debonair and classic menswear pieces which have fared well.
A Look Back At Usher's Style Evolution
By Robyn Mowatt ·

Usher Raymond’s performance style has always been invigorating. Over the years in tandem with his athletic-esque shows the legendary entertainer has always had the wardrobe to match. His fashion roots leaned on the trends of the mid-1990s years ago: leather separates, straight-leg denim, and at times fantastical metallic pieces. But as the 2000s hit Raymond would nearly immediately opt for suits and debonair menswear items. This switch-up would lead him into the millennium where he was expressive stylistically and through his music.

As time pressed on Usher would embrace designers such as Chanel, Balmain, and countless others. Outside of touring the singer-songwriter would show up to red carpet events in crisp, well-tailored suits in hues like grey, dark plum, and black. White has been a longstanding hue that the Grammy Award-winning artist has also looked to for decades. This hue and many others such as black are excellent on Raymond.

If there’s one thing Raymond is going to do, it’s release music for our times. Style-wise it’s been impressive to see him elevate into the nearly perfect fashion era he’s living through. He’s an unsung menswear icon due to his classic tastes and ability to take chances on silhouettes at times throughout his career.

Below in celebration of Usher’s 46th birthday take a look at the key style eras he’s given us.

TOPICS: 