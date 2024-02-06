7 Easy Ways To Increase Your Sex Drive

Forehead kisses are her favourite

Looking to take your sex drive to the next level? There’s several things you can do to spice up your sex life and increase your libido, like eating natural foods, taking supplements, positive self-talk and reframing your mindset around pleasure. It’s natural for your sex drive to fluctuate over the years, especially if you’ve been increasing major life changes like pregnancy, menopause, illness, or emotional issues. Although if your lack of interest in sex increases, you should seek a medical expert for help or to receive a diagnosis. However, in the meantime there are lifestyle changes and sexual techniques you can practice that put you in the mood more often.

01 01 Uplevel your exercise routine Exercising regularly can increase your stamina, provide improved confidence about your body image, as well as lifting your mood and libido. Full length of overweight black lady stretching her body, bending aside on yoga mat, leading active lifestyle at home

02 02 Try to lower your stress levels Creating an outlet to work through stress whether that’s financial, or daily hassles can enhance your sex drive. deutschland,mannheim,lifestyle,people,frau,zuhause

03 03 Schedule time for sex Setting time aside from intimacy in your calendar may seem to be overkill, but making it a priority can help you realize just how important it is and should be in your daily life. Young multiracial woman with black curly hair having home office in kitchen, writing notes.

04 04 Communicate with your partner Couples who exercise healthy communication in an open and honest way, maintain a stronger emotional connection, which can lead to better sex and intimacy. Young multiracial woman with black curly hair having home office in kitchen, writing notes.

05 05 Sleep well Although you may delight in having a hectic and exciting lifestyle, you may not be getting the best sleep and rest because of it. Being busy does make it difficult to schedule in time for sex. Woman sleeping with a smile in bed in the morning

06 06 Cut down on alcohol Having a glass of wine may loosen you up when it’s time for sex but it can alter your ability to perform in the bedroom. Additionally, too much alcohol limits your ability to orgasm. Spain, Andalusia, cadiz, Jerez, Portrait of woman drinking white wine.