7 Books That Re-Imagine Freedom For Black People

No more affirmative action. Fewer scholarships for Black students. Book bans sweeping the country. These recent headlines are further proof that we’re marching closer towards a dystopian society. If you need an escape from this grim reality, reading presents an opportunity to experience a new world.

Per the Metropolitan Museum of Arts, “Afrofuturism is not just about creating imagined worlds; it can also offer an escape from real-world troubles or can be used as a way of examining the problems that African Americans currently face in the world.”

This week marked the 247th celebration of America’s freedom. Given the current political climate, if you are feeling conflicted about the state of our country, here are 7 Afrofuturist books that reimagine what fighting for freedom can look like.

01 Binti by Nnedi Okorafor Binti has the chance to attend a prestigious university in space, but her journey to school is interrupted when her ship is attacked and she’s the only survivor. Can she fend for herself and survive the voyage?

02 The Rage of Dragons by Evan Winter “Game of Thrones meets Gladiator in this blockbuster debut epic fantasy” novel “about a world caught in an eternal war, and the young man who will become his people’s only hope for survival.”

03 Koontown Killing Kaper by Bill Campbell After rappers in Koontown start getting killed, former supermodel and homicide detective teams up with her old partner to save her city.

04 The Record Keeper by Agnes Gomillion Gomillion examines race relations after World War III in this novel. Will Arika go along with everything she’s been taught her whole life or buck tradition and do everyting in her power to liberate her people?

05 The Upper World by Femi Fadugba In this novel, soon to be Netflix movie, the lives of two Black Londoners collide. Can Rhia and Esso help each other and change the course of history?

06 Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson The rich have left the city, and those left behind have to fend for themselves. Will a young woman solve the mystery of her family’s roots and save the city?