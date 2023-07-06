Home

7 Books That Re-Imagine Freedom For Black People

If your relationship with America is complicated right now, check out these titles.
7 Books That Re-Imagine Freedom For Black People
By Rayna Reid Rayford ·

No more affirmative action. Fewer scholarships for Black students. Book bans sweeping the country. These recent headlines are further proof that we’re marching closer towards a dystopian society. If you need an escape from this grim reality, reading presents an opportunity to experience a new world.

Per the Metropolitan Museum of Arts, “Afrofuturism is not just about creating imagined worlds; it can also offer an escape from real-world troubles or can be used as a way of examining the problems that African Americans currently face in the world.”

This week marked the 247th celebration of America’s freedom. Given the current political climate, if you are feeling conflicted about the state of our country, here are 7 Afrofuturist books that reimagine what fighting for freedom can look like.

TOPICS: 